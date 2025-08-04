Technip Energies awarded major contract for Commonwealth LNG export facility in the United States

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a major(1) Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by Commonwealth LNG for its 9.5 Mtpa(2) liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, USA.

The contract covers the delivery of six identical liquefaction trains using Technip Energies’ SnapLNG by T.ENTM modular and scalable solution. By leveraging a single design replicated across all six trains, SnapLNG by T.ENTM enables schedule acceleration and cost optimization, while offering greater predictability and certainty at scale.

The award follows the successful completion of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase by Technip Energies.

With this project, Technip Energies further strengthens its position as a global leader in LNG, having delivered over 20% of the world’s operating LNG capacity and pioneering modular and innovative project delivery models across the sector.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: "We are honored to be awarded the Commonwealth LNG project which is a testament to our world leading expertise in modularized LNG solutions. This project is pivotal in enhancing global energy security by ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of LNG. We are eager to leverage our world-class experience in LNG projects associated with our SnapLNG by T.ENTM innovative modular and productized approach to contribute to the success of this critical energy initiative."

This award is pending Final Investment Decision (FID) by Commonwealth LNG and will therefore not be included in Technip Energies’ backlog until FID or full notice to proceed is achieved.

(1) A “major” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing above €1 billion of revenue.

(2) Mtpa: million tons per annum.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Commonwealth LNG

Commonwealth LNG is developing a 9.5 mtpa liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project located near Cameron, Louisiana. The project's leadership team is committed to building a world-class LNG facility while relentlessly focusing on safety, managing risk and achieving best in class environmental standards.

Website: https://commonwealthlng.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/commonwealth-lng/

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Technip Energies’ (the “Company”) intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, anticipated revenues, earnings, cashflows, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “foresee”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “may”, “estimate”, “outlook”, and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company anticipates.

All of the Company’s forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond the Company’s control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and the Company’s present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see the Company’s risk factors set forth in the Company’s 2024 Annual Financial Report filed on March 10, 2025, with the Dutch Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and in the Company’s 2025 Half-Year Report filed on July 31, 2025 with the AFM and the AMF, which include a discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future performance and the markets in which the Company operates.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

