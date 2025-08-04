The creditors' meeting of AUGA group, AB, which is undergoing restructuring, did not take place on August 4th, 2025

On August 4th, 2025, the creditors' meeting of AUGA group, RAB (code 126264360, registered office at Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius, hereinafter referred to as the “Company”), did not take place due to the absence of quorum. The insolvency administrator will inform all creditors about the re-convening creditors' meeting in accordance with the procedure provided for in the Law on Insolvency of Legal Entities.

Contacts:

Chief Financial Officer of company under restructuring AUGA group, AB

Kristupas Baranauskas

+370 5 233 5340