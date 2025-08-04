Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from July 28 to August 1, 2025

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM JULY 28 TO AUGUST 1, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 28 to August 1, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/07/2025FR0010451203 1 250 27,426AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/07/2025FR0010451203 1 250 27,448CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/07/2025FR0010451203 1 000 27,45TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/07/2025FR0010451203 31 429 27,65401XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/07/2025FR0010451203 1 719 26,85563AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/07/2025FR0010451203 3 500 26,82522CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/07/2025FR0010451203 1 500 26,86667TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/07/2025FR0010451203 30 000 26,9789XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/08/2025FR0010451203 500 25,94AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/08/2025FR0010451203 7 000 25,93571CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/08/2025FR0010451203 500 25,90TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/08/2025FR0010451203 31 000 26,13043XPAR
   TOTAL 110 64826,86369 

