Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from July 28 to August 1, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM JULY 28 TO AUGUST 1, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 28 to August 1, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/07/2025 FR0010451203 1 250 27,426 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/07/2025 FR0010451203 1 250 27,448 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/07/2025 FR0010451203 1 000 27,45 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/07/2025 FR0010451203 31 429 27,65401 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/07/2025 FR0010451203 1 719 26,85563 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/07/2025 FR0010451203 3 500 26,82522 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/07/2025 FR0010451203 1 500 26,86667 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/07/2025 FR0010451203 30 000 26,9789 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/08/2025 FR0010451203 500 25,94 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/08/2025 FR0010451203 7 000 25,93571 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/08/2025 FR0010451203 500 25,90 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/08/2025 FR0010451203 31 000 26,13043 XPAR TOTAL 110 648 26,86369

Attachment