Organ Care Products Market Valuation Set to Surpass US$ 812.12 Million By 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organ care products market was valued at US$ 199.20 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 812.12 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.90% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The current scenario in the organ care products market is one of explosive growth, fueled by the twin engines of unprecedented global demand and transformative technology. In 2024, the U.S. performed a record 48,149 transplants, yet this barely meets the need, as regions like Eurotransplant still have over 13,570 patients on waiting lists. This profound supply-demand imbalance is accelerating a fundamental shift away from traditional static cold storage towards advanced perfusion and assessment systems. These technologies are directly addressing the critical issue of organ non-utilization, aiming to convert a portion of the thousands of organs discarded annually into life-saving opportunities, thereby changing the entire calculus of transplantation.

This evolution is being aggressively capitalized upon by key industry players through strategic expansion and is buoyed by substantial investment. Recent developments, such as Paragonix's EU MDR certification for five devices in March 2025 and its rapid U.S. commercial expansion, highlight a fierce race to capture market share. The market's momentum is further underwritten by significant capital influx, from government initiatives like the $67 million allocated for U.S. transplant system modernization in FY2025 to targeted research funding from organizations like Enduring Hearts. The current scenario is therefore not just about growth, but about a well-funded, strategic push to commercialize innovation on a global scale.

Key Findings in Organ Care Products Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 812.12 million CAGR 16.90% Largest Region (2024) North America (56%) By Organ Type Kidney (28%) By Product Type Trolly (53%) Top Drivers Rising global incidence of chronic diseases fuels organ transplant demand.

Technological advancements in organ preservation systems improve transplant success rates.

Favorable reimbursement policies encourage organ transplant procedures, boosting market growth. Top Trends Emergence of normothermic machine perfusion for real-time organ function assessment.

Development of smaller, portable organ preservation devices for easier transport.

Focus on developing organ-specific preservation solutions for better patient outcomes. Top Challenges Complex ethical and logistical hurdles in organ procurement and allocation.

Unprecedented Transplant Volumes Are Fueling Robust Market Expansion and Demand

The foundational driver for the organ care products market is the sheer volume of surgical procedures, which continued its upward trajectory through 2024. In the United States alone, a record of over 48,000 organ transplants were performed. This milestone was confirmed with a final tally of 48,149 procedures for the year, marking the first time the nation has exceeded this figure. This represents an impressive average of 132 organ transplants performed each day in the U.S. throughout 2024.

Critically, 2024 marked the 14th consecutive year of growth in the number of organs recovered for transplants in the U.S., signaling a sustained and reliable increase in the core activity that underpins the market. This trend is not isolated; globally, organ transplantation activities saw a notable increase in 2023, which has set a strong precedent for continued growth in 2024 and beyond. In Europe, the eight Eurotransplant countries allocated 7,150 organs from deceased donors in 2024, while in China, a remarkable 24,684 transplant surgeries were performed during the same year, showcasing the truly global nature of this expansion.

The Critical Role of Organ Procurement in Shaping Market Dynamics

The availability and procurement of donor organs represent the starting point for the entire transplantation value chain, directly influencing the organ care products market. In the United States, 55 dedicated organ procurement organizations (OPOs) were operational as of October 2024, forming the backbone of the recovery network. In 2024, these U.S. OPOs successfully recovered over 45,000 organs for transplant procedures. This was made possible by the 16,989 Americans who became deceased organ donors, a testament to growing awareness and consent. These efforts were supplemented by more than 7,000 living donors in the U.S. in 2024. An interesting demographic trend shows that nearly 8,200 of the deceased donors in the U.S. in 2024 were aged 55 and older, highlighting the expanding criteria for donation.

In the United Kingdom, from April 2023 to March 2024, there were 1,510 deceased organ donors and 938 living organ donors. Across the Eurotransplant region, organs were sourced from 2,181 deceased donors in 2024. Meanwhile, China recorded 6,744 cases of organ donations in 2024, with the number of registered organ donors soaring to over 7.05 million by early 2025, indicating massive future potential.

Organ-Specific Procedural Growth Creates Niche Opportunities Within the Market

A deeper analysis of procedural data reveals that growth is not uniform across all organ types, creating distinct and lucrative opportunities within the organ care products market for specialized preservation technologies. In the United States during 2024, cardiac procedures were significant, with 4,572 heart transplants performed. Thoracic procedures were also prominent, as the number of lung transplants reached 3,340.

Abdominal transplants, which constitute the largest segment, saw a total of 11,458 liver transplants and an impressive 27,759 kidney transplants performed in the U.S. in 2024. This high volume in renal transplantation underscores the demand for reliable kidney preservation solutions. Furthermore, specialized procedures are gaining traction; in the UK, for instance, 65 Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) heart transplants took place in the 2023/24 period, a complex procedure that relies heavily on advanced preservation technology to ensure viability.

Diverse Regional Landscapes Present Unique Challenges and Growth Avenues

The global organ care products market is characterized by significant regional variations in infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and donation patterns. China's market, for example, is notable for its scale; as of early 2025, there have been more than 58,000 cumulative organ donations to date. The country has also recorded over 63,000 body donations and 110,000 corneal donations as of 2025, pointing to a well-established and growing donation culture.

In the UK, the data from 2023-2024 provides a detailed look at the procurement funnel, with 772 donors after brain death (DBD) and 738 donors after circulatory death (DCD). That year, there were 6,794 potential deceased organ donors identified in the UK, of whom 6,421 were formally referred as potential donors. From that pool, donation requests were made to families in 3,107 cases, ultimately resulting in 1,880 consented donors, illustrating the multi-step process where advanced care technology can play a role in boosting confidence and consent.

Groundbreaking Product Innovation and Regulatory Wins Propel Market Leaders Forward

Innovation is the lifeblood of the organ care products market, with regulatory approvals serving as key milestones that unlock new commercial opportunities. In October 2024, Paragonix Technologies achieved a major milestone with FDA 510(k) clearance for its KidneyVault portable renal perfusion system. This strategic clearance solidified Paragonix as the only company possessing U.S. regulatory clearances for advanced preservation devices for all five solid organs used in transplants. Earlier in the year, in June 2024, the company launched its PancreasPak, the world's first FDA-cleared preservation device for donor pancreases, with pre-orders beginning on June 27, 2024, and full commercial availability planned for September 1, 2024.

In April 2024, Paragonix also announced the full U.S. commercial launch of its BAROguard Donor Lung Preservation System. During its limited market release, 5 of the top U.S. thoracic transplant centers had already deployed the BAROguard System. The momentum continued into 2025, when Paragonix received EU MDR approval for five of its organ preservation devices in March. These specific product approvals stood out in a year where the FDA approved a total of just 21 medical devices overall in 2024.

Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Investments Signal a Healthy Marketplace

The financial health and strategic initiatives of key industry players in the organ care products market provide compelling evidence of a vibrant and growing market. XVIVO Perfusion reported strong results for 2024, with net sales amounting to SEK 822.4 million for the full year. The fourth quarter of 2024 was particularly robust, with net sales reaching SEK 227.6 million. The company's profitability was also solid, with an operating income (EBIT) for Q4 2024 of SEK 15.5 million and an operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of SEK 51.9 million.

Strong operational execution led to a cash flow from operating activities of SEK 62.1 million in Q4 2024, and the company posted a net profit for the full year 2024 of SEK 172.2 million. On the utilization front, Paragonix preservation devices have been used in over 10,000 transplant cases globally as of March 2025, demonstrating deep market penetration. Specifically, the Paragonix SherpaPak and LUNGguard systems are utilized at over 150 transplant centers globally, including over 40 transplant centers in the EU, highlighting the company's expanding international footprint.

Modernization Initiatives and Research Funding Pave the Way for Future Growth

Substantial government and institutional investments in research and system modernization are creating a fertile ground for the future growth of the organ care products market. The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee has included a significant $67 million in funding for the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) Modernization Initiative for fiscal year 2025. This represents a $13 million increase over FY 2024 levels. The FY24 funding package had already included an additional $23 Million for the HRSA OPTN Modernization Initiative, bringing the total for that year to $52 Million. In 2024, the Mid-America Transplant Foundation's Clinical Innovation Fund began offering awards of up to $150,000 per year for three years to spur new research.

The American Society of Transplantation (AST) is furthering this by offering a research grant of $75,000 for one year, with a term starting January 1, 2025. The International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation is offering a grant of up to $75,000 for research into DCD heart transplantation, with recipients to be announced in January 2025, and a second grant of up to $37,500 for acellular Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) research. In 2024, the Scandiatransplant Research grant also supported two projects with 100,630 DKK and 260,000 DKK, respectively.

Addressing Organ Utilization and Waiting Lists Remains a Core Market Imperative

The persistent challenges of organ non-utilization and extensive patient waiting lists serve as powerful catalysts for the organ care products market, driving the need for technologies that can preserve, assess, and improve marginal organs. In 2024, a concerning 9,275 recovered kidneys in the U.S. were ultimately not used for transplant, continuing a trend that highlights a critical gap between recovery and utilization. To combat this, OPOs have hosted eleven Transplant Growth Collaborations over the past year to share successful practices. Advanced perfusion is emerging as a key solution; a 2024 study of 803 transplantations, of which 174 received Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP), showed NMP was associated with a reduced need for early relaparotomy in liver transplants. Another 2024 study involving 118 NMP-treated livers matched with 236 preserved with static cold storage, and a cohort matching 37 NMP-DCD livers with 74 using static cold storage, are providing crucial data on efficacy.

Global Organ Care Products Market Major Players:

Bridge to Life Ltd.

TransMedics Inc.

Organ Recovery system

XVIVO

Preservation Solution Inc.

Paragonix technologies and IGL

OrganOx Limited

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Organ Type

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lungs

Others

By Product Type

Trolly

Portable

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

South America

