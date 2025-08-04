New York, USA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Forecast Shows Accelerated CAGR Due to Diagnostic Advancements and Research Investment | DelveInsight

The neuroendocrine prostate cancer treatment space will experience significant changes during the forecast period of 2025–2034, owing to the launch of novel therapies such as BXCL701, Peluntamig, IMDELLTRA/IMDYLLTRA, PLUVICTO, FPI-2059, and others. However, the neuroendocrine prostate cancer market growth may also be impeded by factors such as treatment options in older age and dependency on blood transfusions.

DelveInsight’s Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging neuroendocrine prostate cancer drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted neuroendocrine prostate cancer market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total neuroendocrine prostate cancer market size is expected to grow positively by 2034.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of neuroendocrine prostate cancer, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.

In 2024, the US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of prostate cancer among the 7MM, i.e., 3.7 million .

. Prominent companies, including OnkosXcel Therapeutics (a Subsidiary of BioXcel Therapeutics), Phanes Therapeutics, Amgen, Novartis, Fusion Pharma, and others, are actively working on innovative neuroendocrine prostate cancer drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative neuroendocrine prostate cancer drugs. Some of the key neuroendocrine prostate cancer therapies in the pipeline include BXCL701, Peluntamig (PT217), IMDELLTRA/IMDYLLTRA (tarlatamab/AMG 757), PLUVICTO (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan), FPI-2059, and others. These novel neuroendocrine prostate cancer therapies are anticipated to enter the neuroendocrine prostate cancer market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics

The neuroendocrine prostate cancer market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The increasing incidence of NEPC, coupled with growing disease awareness, governmental and organizational interest in patient health, and a lack of available treatments and competitors, is likely to drive the growth of the global treatment market by creating substantial opportunities for key players to develop and introduce effective novel and targeted therapies.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the neuroendocrine prostate cancer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the neuroendocrine prostate cancer market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the neuroendocrine prostate cancer market. The treatment landscape for NEPC is hindered by a low overall survival rate, high recurrence, poor patient prognosis, and multiple treatment challenges, compounded by the lack of approved drug therapies and the availability of alternative, generic, and off-label treatments that may hamper market growth.

Moreover, neuroendocrine prostate cancer treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the neuroendocrine prostate cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the neuroendocrine prostate cancer market growth.





Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Platinum-based chemotherapy is frequently used in patients with pure small cell carcinoma, drawing on treatment strategies from small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and emerging evidence for Aggressive Variant Prostate Cancer (AVPC). This typically involves a regimen combining carboplatin (or occasionally cisplatin) with either etoposide (aligned with SCLC protocols) or a taxane, particularly when mixed histology or AVPC characteristics are present.

Beyond platinum therapies, treatment options for neuroendocrine prostate cancer remain undefined. Depending on clinical presentation and pathological findings, second-line regimens used for SCLC or therapies used in castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) may be considered. Immune checkpoint inhibitors might offer potential, as suggested by SCLC data, such as the use of atezolizumab with platinum chemotherapy in the first-line setting, or nivolumab combined with ipilimumab as a second-line approach, but clinical studies specific to NEPC are lacking. At present, no drugs have received approval specifically for the treatment of NEPC.

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs and Companies

The pipeline of NEPC is very robust, emerging therapies such as BXCL701 (OnkosXcel Therapeutics [a subsidiary of BioXcel Therapeutics]), Peluntamig (Phanes Therapeutics), IMDELLTRA/IMDYLLTRA (tarlatamab, Amgen), PLUVICTO (AAA617, Novartis), FPI-2059 (Fusion Pharma), and others are being developed for safe and efficacious treatments.

BXCL701 is an investigational oral agent designed to activate the innate immune system. In a Phase IIa clinical trial, it achieved a 25% composite response rate in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) exhibiting the small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (SCNC) phenotype. The drug is currently under development as a potential treatment for aggressive prostate cancers and advanced solid tumors, particularly those that are resistant or unresponsive to checkpoint inhibitors.

In February 2024, BioXcel Therapeutics received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for BXCL701 when used in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for SCNC patients who have progressed after chemotherapy and show no signs of microsatellite instability. Previously, in August 2023, development of BXCL701 was temporarily halted due to a strategic shift in company priorities.

PT217 is a novel bispecific antibody that targets both delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) and CD47. It is currently being investigated in the ongoing multicenter Phase I/II SKYBRIDGE trial (NCT05652686), which includes dose-escalation and expansion cohorts. The study is evaluating PT217 as a monotherapy and in combination with TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in patients with advanced or treatment-resistant DLL3-expressing tumors, such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC), and extra-pulmonary neuroendocrine carcinoma (EP-NEC), including neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC).

In August 2024, Phanes Therapeutics announced that the FDA had granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to PT217 for treating neuroendocrine carcinoma. Later, in December 2024, the FDA also granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to PT217 for the treatment of patients with metastatic de novo or treatment-emergent NEPC.

The anticipated launch of these emerging neuroendocrine prostate cancer therapies are poised to transform the neuroendocrine prostate cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge neuroendocrine prostate cancer therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the neuroendocrine prostate cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market

In December 2024, the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to PT217 for the treatment of patients with metastatic de novo or treatment-emergent NEPC.

In February 2024, BioXcel Therapeutics received Fast Track Designation from FDA for BXCL701 in combination with a CPI for the treatment of patients with metastatic for the treatment of SCNC with progression on chemotherapy and no evidence of microsatellite instability.

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Overview

Neuroendocrine prostate cancer is a highly aggressive form of prostate cancer that can either develop independently or emerge in patients previously treated with hormonal therapy for prostate adenocarcinoma as a form of treatment resistance. Although identifying NEPC is clinically important, its defining features are not well established, which limits the ability to determine optimal timing for biopsy to detect histologic transformation.

Currently, NEPC is diagnosed through a biopsy of metastatic lesions, confirming the tumor’s morphology. While no standardized guidelines exist for when to perform such biopsies, they may be considered in patients exhibiting unusually aggressive disease, atypical metastatic patterns, or progression despite low or stable PSA levels. The NCCN guidelines suggest considering metastatic biopsy in suspected NEPC cases, as patients developing small cell carcinoma may benefit from platinum-based chemotherapy regimens, similar to those used in small cell lung cancer.

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The neuroendocrine prostate cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current neuroendocrine prostate cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The neuroendocrine prostate cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Incident Cases of NEPC

Type-specific Cases of NEPC

Treated Cases of NEPC

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Companies OnkosXcel Therapeutics (a Subsidiary of BioXcel Therapeutics), Phanes Therapeutics, Amgen, Novartis, Fusion Pharma, and others Key Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Therapies BXCL701, Peluntamig (PT217), IMDELLTRA/IMDYLLTRA (tarlatamab/AMG 757), PLUVICTO (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan), FPI-2059, and others

Scope of the Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Report

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 NEPC: Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of NEPC by Therapies in 2024 6.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of NEPC by Therapies in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview: NEPC 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Risk Factors 7.3 Symptoms 7.4 Pathophysiology and disease pathways 7.5 Diagnostic Tests: Biomarker assays 8 Treatment and Guidelines 8.1 Current Treatment Landscape 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of NEPC in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States (2020–2034) 9.4.2 Total Incident Cases of NEPC in the United States (2020–2034) 9.4.3 Type-specific Cases of NEPC in the United States (2020–2034) 9.4.4 Treated Cases of NEPC in the United States (2020–2034) 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Emerging Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 BXCL701: OnkosXcel Therapeutics (a Subsidiary of BioXcel Therapeutics) 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development Activity 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 PT217: Phanes Therapeutics List to be continued in the report… 12 NEPC: Market Size 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 12.4.2 Pricing Trends 12.4.3 Analogue Assessment 12.4.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 12.5 Total Market Size of NEPC Cancer in the 7MM 12.6 The United States Market Size 12.6.1 Total Market Size of NEPC Cancer in the United States 12.6.2 Total Market Size of NEPC Cancer by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Market Size 12.8 Japan Market Size 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Bibliography 18 Report Methodology

