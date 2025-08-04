Just Released From Palmetto Publishing: New Adult Fantasy Novel Considers the Cost of Staying True to Oneself

Charleston, SC, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Along with Palmetto Publishing, published novelist Lady Safyer excitedly announces the release of her debut title, The Wolf’s Possession.

In The Wolf’s Possession, Krysdelena, the human daughter of the Vampyre King, represents the fragile peace between the supernatural factions. However, her existence is constantly in peril as a pawn in power struggles involving Gods, Vampyres, and Wares. Desperate for liberation, Krys meets a mysterious man, igniting her passion and determination. While duty requires her to maintain harmony, her heart longs for something else.

As the first novel in The Krysdelena’s Voyage Saga, The Wolf’s Possession considers the choice between love and power. Sharing a powerful message on staying true to oneself, Lady Safyer encourages readers to live a life of their own making. “Living your truth is hard but worth it,” she says.

Lady Safyer describes her series as having a supernatural flavor similar to True Blood, Twilight, and Hush Hush, but with its own unique twist and identity. Drawing from vampire and werewolf tropes, Lady Safyer considers the privileges and pressures of being the progeny of a formidable vampire king in this new, twisted tale.

“The Wolf’s Possession” is available for purchase in hardcover, paperback, audiobook and eBook on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and through other retailers.

About the Author:

Lady Safyer is currently pursuing a Ph.D., balancing academia with her passion for writing. A devoted mother, sister, and friend, her love of storytelling is rivaled only by her love of family. “The Wolf’s Possession” is her first book.

For more information about the author and her work, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Lady Safyer

Instagram: @ladysafyer

TikTok: @lady.safyer

Media Contact: Lady Safyer

Available for interviews: Author, Lady Safyer

Attachment