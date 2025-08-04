Presentation Explores How Starlink Could Usher in a “Borderless Internet Era”

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A brief video by James Altucher examines how Elon Musk’s Starlink technology could create a fully global, borderless communications network and permanently shift the balance of the internet economy.

“As you’re about to see, the internet breakthrough I’m talking about is set to dramatically change our way of living — and even America’s future — forever, over the coming years,” Altucher says in the presentation.

From National Networks to a Global Grid

The presentation argues that Starlink represents the first real step away from siloed, country-based internet infrastructure toward a unified global grid.

“Elon’s satellites are designed to wrap the Earth, forming a network to deliver lightning-fast internet to every inch of the planet,” the brief explains.

Altucher notes that this architecture bypasses national bottlenecks and traditional gatekeepers , enabling seamless global access for billions of users.

Catalyst for an Internet Renaissance

According to Altucher, this shift could unleash a new wave of innovation and economic expansion.

“By connecting these people – many of whom live in rural areas – to the world wide web, it could help unlock an incredible amount of additional economic value,” he explains. “We’re talking about potentially hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Altucher compares the potential of Starlink’s rollout to the dawn of the original internet era , citing historical surges in economic growth and technological breakthroughs.

Reshaping Entire Industries

The brief presentation also highlights how this technology could destabilize current market leaders and build new ones.

“Companies like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and more… all could one day go kaput,” the presentation warns, framing Starlink as a direct challenge to entrenched telecom giants.

August 13 as a Marker in Tech History

Altucher links the upcoming August 13, 2025 industry gathering to what he calls “a likely inflection point,” suggesting it may mark the formal start of this new era.

“This elite meeting makes it the perfect place for Elon to take the stage… and announce to the world that he’s spinning off Starlink from SpaceX,” the presentation states.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a tech entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author recognized for anticipating transformative trends years before they reach mass markets. Some have called him “one of the best venture capitalists, angel investors, and tech entrepreneurs in the world.”

He is the founder of Altucher’s Investment Network and the host of The James Altucher Show, which has been downloaded more than 40 million times globally.