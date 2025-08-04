The Concerned Citizens of Alexandria have issued a formal call to action in response to ongoing public health concerns related to the city’s water supply on August 4

“They knew the water was poisoned, and they told the people to drink it anyway.” -Concerned Citizens of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ind., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weeks after a baby was hospitalized with confirmed E. coli poisoning, Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad publicly told residents the city’s water was safe to drink. Now, newly uncovered video evidence, hospital records, and lab tests reveal a chilling timeline of false public reassurances and growing evidence of widespread contamination.

In a now-viral video, Clint, a representative from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), is seen stating that a 0.09 mg/L chlorine reading is “good” despite both Indiana and federal regulations requiring a minimum of 0.2 mg/L for safe disinfection.

“This seems to be confirmed poisoning.” “They looked into a camera and told people the water was safe.” Says Concerned Citizens of Alexandria

Now Confirmed: Multiple E. Coli Victims Hospitalized

Peters, who first raised the alarm after receiving a failing chlorine test from HML Labs (0.029 mg/L), has now confirmed that two additional Alexandria residents were hospitalized with waterborne illness symptoms:

One resident reported urinating blood for over a week, later diagnosed with E. coli exposure.

Another, a long-time Alexandria resident, became so ill her son had to travel from Kentucky to care for her during recovery from confirmed E. coli poisoning.

Timeline of Escalating Deception:

Baby hospitalized with confirmed E. coli.

Citizens silenced at two council meetings by Jeremy VanErman and the rest of council members.

Water Superintendent Mark Caldwell lies on record, claiming he never received an email request for chlorine logs.

Caldwell, Mayor Naselroad, and Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman violated Indiana Access to Public Records Act (APRA) by refusing to answer the legally binding request (IC § 5-14-3-3)

HML Labs and in-home tests show multiple failing Coliform and chlorine results including the baby's residence.

IDEM's Clint caught on video endorsing illegal 0.09 mg/L reading. "This is a good reading" says Clint.

Following this, Mayor Naselroad tells the public the water is safe to drink.

IDEM replies to Peters publicly, stating 0.2 mg/L must be maintained throughout the entire distribution system after their own agent proves the chlorine levels are below this.

IDEM also publicly claimed to have evaluated the water at the sick child's home a claim the mother vehemently denied, stating no one ever came.

Three residents now confirmed with E. coli.

No boiling notice. No public health alert. No accountability.





Citizens Demand Resignations & Statewide Intervention

The Concerned Citizens of Alexandria are now demanding the immediate resignation of:

Mayor Todd Naselroad

Water Superintendent Mark Caldwell

City Councilman Jeremy VanErman

IDEM Field Representative Clint



They are also calling for an immediate investigation into IDEM’s managing of the crisis, and Governor Brauns direct intervention to prevent further harm.

“This isn’t incompetence,” said Concerned Citizens of Alexandria. “This seems to be a coordinated cover-up. And the people paying the price are our children, our neighbors, and our elderly.”

Whistleblower Suppression: Checkout.com Implicated

In a related development, Peters, also the founder of SCROOGE LLC alleges that Checkout.com, his company’s payment processor, terminated his merchant account and imposed a 25% rolling reserve after he began disclosing information tied to the Alexandria water crisis.

Checkout representatives acknowledged reputational risk on a recorded call, stating:

“Ding Ding Ding was a huge story. Checkout’s reputation was hurt. They cannot afford that exposure.”

A formal $10 million legal demand has now been issued against Checkout.com for:

Economic sabotage

Breach of contract

Retaliation against a federally protected whistleblower





All evidence has been preserved and will be publicly available within 72 hours.

Read the Full MINDBLOWING Evidence Dossier:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ihq9B-ulfg7QrVoY7YzmyIdmD-HAs8Mk?usp=drive_link

Concerned Citizens of Alexandria: “This Is Just the Beginning.”

"Three confirmed victims. One child is still recovering. The mayor is still lying. A state agent caught on tape. And a global fintech company caught in retaliation. This story is not over it is just getting started."



