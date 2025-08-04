Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Raises Full Year 2025 Guidance

Highlights (All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted):
- Net sales of $541.0 million for the quarter, up 7.6% compared to $503.0 million
- Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.91, up 25% compared to $1.53
- Adjusted diluted EPS* of $2.06, up 23% compared to $1.67
- Raises its full year guidance for 2025
COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.
Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We had an outstanding second quarter, with top- and bottom-line growth exceeding our expectations. Strong demand in our Light Duty business drove total net sales growth of 7.6% compared to last year’s second quarter. Additionally, we continued to drive cost savings across the enterprise through our supply chain diversification, productivity, and automation initiatives, which contributed to a 25% increase in diluted EPS and a 23% increase in adjusted diluted EPS over the same period.
“With our strong performance through the first half of the year, along with our improved outlook, and the timing dynamics of when pricing and costs will be recognized from tariffs, we are raising our net sales and diluted EPS guidance ranges. For 2025, we now expect net sales growth to be in the range of 7% to 9%, diluted EPS to be in the range of $8.05 to $8.35, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $8.60 to $8.90.”
Second Quarter Financial Results
The Company reported second quarter 2025 net sales of $541.0 million, up 7.6% compared to net sales of $503.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Gross profit was $219.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, or 40.6% of net sales, compared to $199.4 million, or 39.6% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.
Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $137.0 million, or 25.3% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $126.9 million, or 25.2% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $131.3 million, or 24.3% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $120.7 million, or 24.0% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.
Diluted EPS was $1.91 in the second quarter of 2025, up 25% compared to diluted EPS of $1.53 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $2.06 in the second quarter of 2025, up 23% compared to adjusted diluted EPS* of $1.67 in the same quarter last year.
Segment results were as follows:
|Net Sales
|Segment Profit Margin
|($ in millions)
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Change
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Change
|Light Duty
|$
|424.4
|$
|385.4
|10
|%
|18.5
|%
|17.1
|%
|140 bps
|Heavy Duty
|$
|62.1
|$
|61.2
|1
|%
|0.8
|%
|4.4
|%
|-360 bps
|Specialty Vehicle
|$
|54.5
|$
|56.4
|-3
|%
|17.3
|%
|17.8
|%
|-50 bps
2025 Guidance
The Company updates its full year 2025 guidance as detailed in the table below, which includes the expected impact of tariffs enacted as of August 4, 2025. Our guidance excludes any potential impacts from tariff changes after August 4, 2025, supply chain disruptions, trade restrictions, significant inflation, future acquisitions and divestitures, interest rate changes, and share repurchases.
|Updated 2025 Guidance
|Prior 2025 Guidance
|Net Sales Growth vs. 2024
|7% – 9%
|3% – 5%
|Diluted EPS
|$8.05 – $8.35
|$7.00 – $7.30
|Growth vs. 2024
|31% – 36%
|14% – 19%
|Adjusted Diluted EPS*
|$8.60 – $8.90
|$7.55 – $7.85
|Growth vs. 2024
|21% – 25%
|6% – 10%
|Tax Rate Estimate
|24
|%
|24
|%
About Dorman Products
Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.
Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.
*Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these Non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached.
Forward-Looking Statements
|DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(unaudited)
|6/28/25
|Pct.*
|6/29/24
|Pct. *
|Net sales
|$
|540,959
|100.0
|$
|502,951
|100.0
|Cost of goods sold
|321,446
|59.4
|303,550
|60.4
|Gross profit
|219,513
|40.6
|199,401
|39.6
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|137,032
|25.3
|126,949
|25.2
|Income from operations
|82,481
|15.2
|72,452
|14.4
|Interest expense, net
|7,182
|1.3
|10,202
|2.0
|Other income, net
|(1,544
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(136
|)
|(0.0
|)
|Income before income taxes
|76,843
|14.2
|62,386
|12.4
|Provision for income taxes
|18,134
|3.4
|14,976
|3.0
|Net income
|$
|58,709
|10.9
|$
|47,410
|9.4
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.91
|$
|1.53
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|30,680
|31,071
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(unaudited)
|6/28/25
|Pct.*
|6/29/24
|Pct. *
|Net sales
|$
|1,048,651
|100.0
|$
|971,652
|100.0
|Cost of goods sold
|621,430
|59.3
|590,805
|60.8
|Gross profit
|427,221
|40.7
|380,847
|39.2
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|264,666
|25.2
|253,957
|26.1
|Income from operations
|162,555
|15.5
|126,890
|13.1
|Interest expense, net
|14,540
|1.4
|20,807
|2.1
|Other income, net
|(2,905
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(96
|)
|(0.0
|)
|Income before income taxes
|150,920
|14.4
|106,179
|10.9
|Provision for income taxes
|34,706
|3.3
|25,941
|2.7
|Net income
|$
|116,214
|11.1
|$
|80,238
|8.3
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|3.78
|$
|2.58
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|30,744
|31,160
* Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.
|DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
|(unaudited)
|6/28/25
|12/31/24
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|56,845
|$
|57,137
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,131 and $1,619
|532,121
|573,787
|Inventories
|798,211
|707,977
|Prepaids and other current assets
|39,554
|30,859
|Total current assets
|1,426,731
|1,369,760
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|166,606
|164,499
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|112,024
|118,499
|Goodwill
|444,334
|442,886
|Intangible assets, net
|267,830
|278,213
|Deferred tax assets
|5,865
|5,786
|Other assets
|48,075
|44,878
|Total assets
|$
|2,471,465
|$
|2,424,521
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|221,307
|$
|231,814
|Accrued compensation
|24,083
|44,002
|Accrued customer rebates and returns
|203,167
|204,355
|Revolving credit facility
|—
|13,960
|Current portion of long-term debt
|31,250
|28,125
|Other accrued liabilities
|40,267
|41,546
|Total current liabilities
|520,074
|563,802
|Long-term debt
|430,338
|439,513
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|97,720
|105,142
|Deferred tax liabilities
|3,803
|3,700
|Other long-term liabilities
|19,784
|18,894
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 30,523,887 and 30,565,855 shares issued and outstanding in 2025 and 2024, respectively
|305
|306
|Additional paid-in capital
|121,914
|119,077
|Retained earnings
|1,281,741
|1,180,862
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,214
|)
|(6,775
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|1,399,746
|1,293,470
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,471,465
|$
|2,424,521
|Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited):
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|6/28/25
|6/29/24
|6/28/25
|6/29/24
|Cash provided by operating activities
|$
|8,548
|$
|63,349
|$
|59,785
|$
|115,329
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|13,919
|$
|14,352
|$
|27,762
|$
|28,203
|Capital expenditures
|$
|8,450
|$
|11,935
|$
|19,435
|$
|22,690
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
Our financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures, or considered in isolation, for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position or cash flows. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, we have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe this presentation, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results, profitability trends, and underlying growth relative to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for charges such as fair value adjustments, amortization, transaction costs, severance, accelerated depreciation, and other similar expenses related to acquisitions as well as other items that we believe are not related to our ongoing performance.
|Adjusted Net Income:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(unaudited)
|6/28/25*
|6/29/24*
|6/28/25*
|6/29/24*
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|58,709
|$
|47,410
|$
|116,214
|$
|80,238
|Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1]
|5,406
|5,481
|10,877
|10,965
|Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2]
|341
|448
|833
|931
|Pretax reduction in workforce costs [3]
|33
|282
|147
|4,850
|Tax adjustment (related to above items) [4]
|(1,403
|)
|(1,644
|)
|(2,877
|)
|(4,161
|)
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|63,086
|$
|51,977
|$
|125,194
|$
|92,823
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|1.91
|$
|1.53
|$
|3.78
|$
|2.58
|Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1]
|0.18
|0.18
|0.35
|0.35
|Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2]
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|Pretax reduction in workforce costs [3]
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.16
|Tax adjustment (related to above items) [4]
|(0.05
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(0.13
|)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|2.06
|$
|1.67
|$
|4.07
|$
|2.98
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|30,680
|31,071
|30,744
|31,160
* Amounts may not add due to rounding.
See accompanying notes at the end of this supplemental schedule.
|Adjusted Gross Profit:
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(unaudited)
|6/28/25
|Pct.**
|6/29/24
|Pct.**
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|219,513
|40.6
|$
|199,401
|39.6
|Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2]
|—
|—
|2
|0.0
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|219,513
|40.6
|$
|199,403
|39.6
|Net sales
|$
|540,959
|$
|502,951
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(unaudited)
|6/28/25
|Pct.**
|6/29/24
|Pct.**
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|427,221
|40.7
|$
|380,847
|39.2
|Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2]
|—
|—
|10
|0.0
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|427,221
|40.7
|$
|380,857
|39.2
|Net sales
|$
|1,048,651
|$
|971,652
|Adjusted SG&A Expenses:
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(unaudited)
|6/28/25
|Pct.**
|6/29/24
|Pct.**
|SG&A expenses (GAAP)
|$
|137,032
|25.3
|$
|126,949
|25.2
|Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1]
|(5,406
|)
|(1.0
|)
|(5,481
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2]
|(341
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(446
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Pretax reduction in workforce costs [3]
|(33
|)
|(0.0
|)
|(282
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP)
|$
|131,252
|24.3
|$
|120,740
|24.0
|Net sales
|$
|540,959
|$
|502,951
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(unaudited)
|6/28/25
|Pct.**
|6/29/24
|Pct.**
|SG&A expenses (GAAP)
|$
|264,666
|25.2
|$
|253,957
|26.1
|Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1]
|(10,877
|)
|(1.0
|)
|(10,965
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2]
|(833
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(921
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Pretax reduction in workforce costs [5]
|(147
|)
|(0.0
|)
|(4,850
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP)
|$
|252,809
|24.1
|$
|237,221
|24.4
|Net sales
|$
|1,048,651
|$
|971,652
* *Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.
[1] – Pretax acquisition-related intangible asset amortization results from allocating the purchase price of acquisitions to the acquired tangible and intangible assets of the acquired business and recognizing the cost of the intangible asset over the period of benefit. Such costs were $5.4 million pretax (or $4.1 million after tax) and $10.9 million pretax (or $8.2 million after tax) during the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, respectively. Such costs were $5.5 million pretax (or $4.1 million after tax) and $11.0 million pretax (or $8.2 million after tax) during the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, respectively.
[2] – Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs include costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions. During the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, we incurred charges included in selling, general, and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions of $0.3 million pretax (or $0.2 million after tax) and $0.8 million pretax (or $0.6 million after tax), respectively.
During both the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs of $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax). During the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, we incurred charges included in selling, general, and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions of $0.4 million pretax (or $0.3 million after tax) and $0.9 million pretax (or $0.7 million after tax), respectively.
[3] – Pretax reduction in workforce costs represents costs incurred in connection with our planned workforce reduction including severance and other payroll-related costs, insurance continuation costs, modifications of share-based compensation awards, and other costs directly attributable to the action. During the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, the expenses were $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax) and $0.1 million pretax (or $0.1 million after tax), respectively. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, the expenses were $0.3 million pretax (or $0.2 million after tax) and $4.9 million pretax (or $3.7 million after tax), respectively.
[4] – Tax adjustments represent the aggregate tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments reflected in the table above and totaled $(1.4) million and $(2.9) million during the three and six months ended June 28, 2025, respectively, and $(1.6) million and $(4.2) million during the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, respectively. Such items are estimated by applying our statutory tax rate to the pretax amount, or an actual tax amount for discrete items.
2025 Guidance:
The Company provides the following updated guidance ranges related to its full year 2025 outlook:
|Year Ending 12/31/2025
|(unaudited)
|Low End*
|High End*
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|8.05
|$
|8.35
|Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization
|0.69
|0.69
|Pretax acquisition transaction and other costs
|0.03
|0.03
|Tax adjustment (related to above items)
|(0.17
|)
|(0.17
|)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|8.60
|$
|8.90
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|30,800
|30,800
*Data may not add due to rounding.