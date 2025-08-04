TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

Needham Virtual Industrial Technology, Robotics and Clean Tech 1x1 Conference on August 19 th and 20 th .

and 20 . Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference on August 25 th at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference on August 26 th at the Peninsula Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

at the Peninsula Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 4 th at Westin New York Times Square Hotel in New York, New York with presentation at 4:10pm Eastern Standard Time.

at Westin New York Times Square Hotel in New York, New York with presentation at 4:10pm Eastern Standard Time. B. Riley Consumer and TMT Conference on September 10th at the Sofitel Hotel in New York, New York.



About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.