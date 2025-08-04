Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $46.5 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $25.7 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income(1) was $48.5 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $32.0 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 28.8% to $496.3 million compared to $385.2 million in the second quarter of 2024
  • Net income of $46.5 million compared to $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased 51.8% to $48.5 million compared to $32.0 million in the second quarter of 2024
  • Total loss ratio of 25.7% compared to 24.9% in the second quarter of 2024
  • Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 0.0% compared to 2.8% in the second quarter of 2024
  • Combined ratio of 78.8% compared to 79.1% in the second quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.1% compared to 73.1%, in the second quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) of 73.1% compared to 70.3%, in the second quarter of 2024
  • Annualized return on equity of 22.7% compared to 19.9% in the second quarter of 2024
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 23.7% compared to 24.7% in the second quarter of 2024

(1)  See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results highlight the sustained execution of our Palomar 2X strategic imperative. We achieved strong top and bottom-line growth in the quarter as gross written premium grew 29% across our diverse portfolio and adjusted net income increased 52%. This strong growth underscores the strength of our product set and the efficacy of our balanced book of property and casualty and residential and commercial products. Our financial metrics were equally stout as we generated an adjusted combined ratio of 73%, and a 24% adjusted return on equity.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond our financial performance, we remain focused on achieving our 2025 strategic imperatives. Notably, the successful execution of our June 1 reinsurance program at an adjusted rate decrease of approximately 10% year-over-year should help drive consistent earnings the remainder of 2025 and into 2026.  We continue to make investments across our organization, that enhance the talent and operational scale of our business and ultimately strengthen the near-term and long-term prospects of Palomar.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 28.8% to $496.3 million compared to $385.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, while net earned premiums increased 47.2% compared to the prior year’s second quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $46.2 million, all attritional losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 25.7%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 25.7% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 0.0% compared to a loss ratio of 24.9% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 22.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.8%. Additionally, our second quarter results include $6.5 million of favorable prior year development primarily from our short tail Inland Marine and Other Property business.

Underwriting income(1) for the second quarter was $38.3 million resulting in a combined ratio of 78.8% compared to underwriting income of $25.6 million resulting in a combined ratio of 79.1% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $48.4 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.1% in the second quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $32.9 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.1% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 73.1% compared to 70.3% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 68.0% to $13.4 million compared to $8.0 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2025 due to cash generated from operations and proceeds from the August 2024 public offering. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.13 years at June 30, 2025. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.3 billion at June 30, 2025. During the second quarter, the Company recorded $8.3 million net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of an immaterial amount during the same period last year.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 22.3% compared to 22.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense offset by the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options.

Stockholders Equity and Returns
Stockholders’ equity was $847.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $532.6 million at June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 22.7% compared to 19.9% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 23.7% compared to 24.7% for the same period in the prior year.

Share Repurchase Program
The Company’s Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program effective July 31, 2025. The program authorizes the repurchase by the Company of up to $150 million of its outstanding shares of common stock over the period ending on July 31, 2027. Under the share repurchase program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in the open market or negotiated transactions at prevailing market rates, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws.

There is no guarantee as to the exact number or value of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time that management determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the share repurchase program will depend on several factors, including the Company's stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions and applicable legal requirements.

Full Year 2025 Outlook
For the full year 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $198 million to $208 million, an increase from the previously announced range of $195 million to $205 million. This range includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the remainder of the year.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Tuesday, August 5, 2025, to discuss its second quarter 2025 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 5, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13754413. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 12, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. (“PUEO”), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. (“FIA”), and Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. (“PCIS”). Palomar’s consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange (“Laulima”), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. FIA carries an “A-” (Stable) rating from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

          
 Three Months Ended
        
 June 30,
        
 2025
 2024
 Change
 % Change
 ($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums$496,288  $385,184  $111,104   28.8%
Ceded written premiums (266,506)  (209,181)  (57,325)  27.4%
Net written premiums 229,782   176,003   53,779   30.6%
Net earned premiums 179,958   122,285   57,673   47.2%
Commission and other income 1,677   792   885   111.7%
Total underwriting revenue (1) 181,635   123,077   58,558   47.6%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 46,183   30,431   15,752   51.8%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 51,637   35,806   15,831   44.2%
Other underwriting expenses 45,525   31,233   14,292   45.8%
Underwriting income (1) 38,290   25,607   12,683   49.5%
Interest expense (86)  (225)  139   (61.8)%
Net investment income 13,370   7,960   5,410   68.0%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 8,306   32   8,274  NM 
Income before income taxes 59,880   33,374   26,506   79.4%
Income tax expense 13,352   7,645   5,707   74.7%
Net income$46,528  $25,729  $20,799   80.8%
Adjustments:           
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (8,306)  (32)  (8,274) NM 
Expenses associated with transactions 754   472   282   59.7%
Stock-based compensation expense 5,347   3,968   1,379   34.8%
Amortization of intangibles 1,346   389   957   246.0%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,661   2,483   178   7.2%
Tax impact 202   (1,029)  1,231   (119.6)%
Adjusted net income (1)$48,532  $31,980  $16,552   51.8%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics           
Annualized return on equity 22.7%  19.9%      
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 23.7%  24.7%      
Loss ratio 25.7%  24.9%      
Expense ratio 53.1%  54.2%      
Combined ratio 78.8%  79.1%      
Adjusted combined ratio (1) 73.1%  73.1%      
Diluted earnings per share$1.68  $1.00       
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)$1.76  $1.25       
Catastrophe losses$(22) $3,441       
Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 0%  2.8%      
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 73.1%  70.3%      
Adjusted underwriting income (1)$48,398  $32,919  $15,479   47.0%
NM - not meaningful           
            

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

         
 Six Months Ended      
 June 30,      
 2025 2024 Change % Change
 ($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums$938,452  $753,262  $185,190   24.6%
Ceded written premiums (497,251)  (437,352)  (59,899)  13.7%
Net written premiums 441,201   315,910   125,291   39.7%
Net earned premiums 344,029   230,151   113,878   49.5%
Commission and other income 2,507   1,320   1,187   89.9%
Total underwriting revenue (1) 346,536   231,471   115,065   49.7%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 84,927   57,268   27,659   48.3%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 97,996   67,604   30,392   45.0%
Other underwriting expenses 81,258   56,036   25,222   45.0%
Underwriting income (1) 82,355   50,563   31,792   62.9%
Interest expense (171)  (965)  794   (82.3)%
Net investment income 25,441   15,098   10,343   68.5%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 5,968   3,034   2,934   96.7%
Income before income taxes 113,593   67,730   45,863   67.7%
Income tax expense 24,143   15,619   8,524   54.6%
Net income$89,450  $52,111  $37,339   71.7%
Adjustments:           
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (5,968)  (3,034)  (2,934)  96.7%
Expenses associated with transactions 2,841   472   2,369  NM 
Stock-based compensation expense 10,092   7,789   2,303   29.6%
Amortization of intangibles 2,054   779   1,275   163.7%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,661   2,483   178   7.2%
Tax impact (1,293)  (825)  (468)  56.7%
Adjusted net income (1)$99,837  $59,775  $40,062   67.0%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics           
Annualized return on equity 22.7%  20.8%      
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 25.3%  23.8%      
Loss ratio 24.7%  24.9%      
Expense ratio 51.4%  53.1%      
Combined ratio 76.1%  78.0%      
Adjusted combined ratio (1) 70.9%  73.0%      
Diluted earnings per share$3.24  $2.04       
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)$3.62  $2.34       
Catastrophe losses$(565) $6,800       
Catastrophe loss ratio (1) (0.2)%  3.0%      
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 71.1%  70.1%      
Adjusted underwriting income (1)$100,003  $62,086  $37,917   61.1%
NM - not meaningful           
            

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

      
Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and par value data)
      
 June 30, December 31,
 2025 2024
 (Unaudited)   
Assets     
Investments:     
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,130,737 in 2025; $973,330 in 2024)$1,113,366  $939,046 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $38,486 in 2025; $32,987 in 2024) 49,222   40,529 
Equity method investment    2,277 
Other investments 12,405   5,863 
Total investments 1,174,993   987,715 
Cash and cash equivalents 81,297   80,438 
Restricted cash 18   101 
Accrued investment income 10,180   8,440 
Premiums receivable 490,240   305,724 
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 116,356   94,881 
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 37,397   47,076 
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 399,471   348,083 
Ceded unearned premiums 332,970   276,237 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 120,740   91,086 
Deferred tax assets, net 3,063   8,768 
Property and equipment, net 2,929   429 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 62,837   13,242 
Total assets$2,832,491  $2,262,220 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Liabilities:     
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities$153,760  $70,079 
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 598,656   503,382 
Unearned premiums 900,987   741,692 
Ceded premium payable 293,967   190,168 
Funds held under reinsurance treaty 37,914   27,869 
Income taxes payable 10    
Total liabilities 1,985,294   1,533,190 
Stockholders’ equity:     
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024     
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,777,198 and 26,529,402 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3   3 
Additional paid-in capital 509,161   493,656 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,633)  (26,845)
Retained earnings 351,666   262,216 
Total stockholders’ equity 847,197   729,030 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,832,491  $2,262,220 
        

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

      
Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenues:           
Gross written premiums$496,288  $385,184  $938,452  $753,262 
Ceded written premiums (266,506)  (209,181)  (497,251)  (437,352)
Net written premiums 229,782   176,003   441,201   315,910 
Change in unearned premiums (49,824)  (53,718)  (97,172)  (85,759)
Net earned premiums 179,958   122,285   344,029   230,151 
Net investment income 13,370   7,960   25,441   15,098 
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 8,306   32   5,968   3,034 
Commission and other income 1,677   792   2,507   1,320 
Total revenues 203,311   131,069   377,945   249,603 
Expenses:           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 46,183   30,431   84,927   57,268 
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 51,637   35,806   97,996   67,604 
Other underwriting expenses 45,525   31,233   81,258   56,036 
Interest expense 86   225   171   965 
Total expenses 143,431   97,695   264,352   181,873 
Income before income taxes 59,880   33,374   113,593   67,730 
Income tax expense 13,352   7,645   24,143   15,619 
Net income$46,528  $25,729  $89,450  $52,111 
Other comprehensive income, net:           
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale 3,009   (1,550)  13,213   (4,064)
Net comprehensive income$49,537  $24,179  $102,663  $48,047 
Per Share Data:           
Basic earnings per share$1.74  $1.03  $3.35  $2.09 
Diluted earnings per share$1.68  $1.00  $3.24  $2.04 
            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:           
Basic 26,756,095   24,946,987   26,707,371   24,904,677 
Diluted 27,628,733   25,617,916   27,568,913   25,554,445 
                

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

         
 Three Months Ended June 30,      
 2025 2024      
 ($ in thousands)      
    % of    % of    %
 Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change
Product                 
Earthquake$147,702   29.8% $135,029   35.1% $12,673   9.4%
Casualty 128,222   25.8%  58,605   15.2%  69,617   118.8%
Inland Marine and Other Property 120,031   24.2%  93,453   24.3%  26,578   28.4%
Fronting 60,869   12.2%  95,896   24.9%  (35,027)  (36.5)%
Crop 39,464   8.0%  2,201   0.5%  37,263  NM 
Total Gross Written Premiums$496,288   100.0% $385,184   100.0% $111,104   28.8%
                        


 Six Months Ended June 30,      
 2025 2024      
 ($ in thousands)      
    % of    % of    %
 Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change
Product                 
Earthquake$277,929   29.7% $240,759   32.0% $37,170   15.4%
Casualty 238,932   25.5%  110,539   14.7%  128,393   116.2%
Inland Marine and Other Property 219,098   23.3%  170,329   22.6%  48,769   28.6%
Fronting 114,810   12.2%  190,727   25.3%  (75,917)  (39.8)%
Crop 87,683   9.3%  40,908   5.4%  46,775   114.3%
Total Gross Written Premiums$938,452   100.0% $753,262   100.0% $185,190   24.6%
                        

  

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands)
    % of    % of    % of    % of
 Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP
State                       
California$163,814   33.0% $183,396   47.6% $303,536   32.3% $340,614   45.2%
Texas 35,708   7.2%  28,600   7.4%  80,699   8.6%  69,396   9.2%
Hawaii 24,544   4.9%  18,235   4.7%  44,901   4.8%  30,751   4.1%
Florida 23,979   4.8%  29,796   7.7%  42,621   4.5%  43,720   5.8%
New York 17,462   3.5%  7,980   2.1%  32,857   3.5%  16,010   2.1%
Washington 17,188   3.5%  13,063   3.4%  32,059   3.4%  25,066   3.3%
Illinois 13,048   2.7%  4,870   1.3%  18,637   2.0%  8,168   1.1%
Minnesota 12,004   2.4%  1,243   0.3%  13,042   1.4%  2,440   0.3%
Other 188,541   38.0%  98,001   25.5%  370,100   39.5%  217,097   28.9%
Total Gross Written Premiums$496,288   100.0% $385,184   100.0% $938,452   100.0% $753,262   100.0%
                                


 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands)
    % of    % of    % of    % of
 Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP
Subsidiary                       
PSIC$232,983   46.9% $193,709   50.3% $463,900   49.4% $416,366   55.3%
PESIC 237,943   47.9%  177,109   46.0%  428,730   45.7%  313,603   41.6%
Laulima 20,134   4.1%  14,366   3.7%  36,171   3.9%  23,293   3.1%
FIA 5,228   1.1%     %  9,651   1.0%     %
Total Gross Written Premiums$496,288   100.0% $385,184   100.0% $938,452   100.0% $753,262   100.0%
                                

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

                                
 Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended      
 June 30,    % June 30,    %
 2025 2024 Change Change 2025 2024 Change Change
 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums$408,764  $326,964  $81,800   25.0% $784,540  $629,835  $154,705   24.6%
Ceded earned premiums (228,806)  (204,679)  (24,127)  11.8%  (440,511)  (399,684)  (40,827)  10.2%
Net earned premiums$179,958  $122,285  $57,673   47.2% $344,029  $230,151  $113,878   49.5%
                        
Net earned premium ratio 44.0%  37.4%        43.9%  36.5%      
                            

Loss detail

                  
 Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended      
 June 30,       June 30,      
 2025 2024 Change %
Change		 2025 2024 Change %
Change
 ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
Catastrophe losses$(22) $3,441  $(3,463)  (100.6)% $(565) $6,800  $(7,365)  (108.3)%
Non-catastrophe losses 46,205   26,990   19,215   71.2%  85,492   50,468   35,024   69.4%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses$46,183  $30,431  $15,752   51.8% $84,927  $57,268  $27,659   48.3%
                        
Catastrophe loss ratio %  2.8%        (0.2)%  3.0%      
Non-catastrophe loss ratio 25.7%  22.1%        24.9%  21.9%      
Total loss ratio 25.7%  24.9%        24.7%  24.9%      
                            

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

      
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (in thousands) (in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period$182,661  $110,163  $155,299  $97,653 
Add: Balance acquired from FIA(1)      $6,788    
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:           
Current year 52,698   33,355   95,757   59,688 
Prior years (6,515)  (2,924)  (10,830)  (2,420)
Total incurred 46,183   30,431   84,927   57,268 
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:           
Current year 17,659   6,861   22,657   11,756 
Prior years 12,000   14,972   25,172   24,404 
Total payments 29,659   21,833   47,829   36,160 
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 199,185   118,761   199,185   118,761 
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 399,471   347,840   399,471   347,840 
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period$598,656  $466,601  $598,656  $466,601 
                

 (1) - Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of FIA on 1/1/2025, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (in thousands) (in thousands)
Total revenue$203,311  $131,069  $377,945  $249,603 
Net investment income (13,370)  (7,960)  (25,441)  (15,098)
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (8,306)  (32)  (5,968)  (3,034)
Underwriting revenue$181,635  $123,077  $346,536  $231,471 
                

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Income before income taxes$59,880  $33,374  $113,593  $67,730 
Net investment income (13,370)  (7,960)  (25,441)  (15,098)
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (8,306)  (32)  (5,968)  (3,034)
Interest expense 86   225   171   965 
Underwriting income$38,290  $25,607  $82,355  $50,563 
Expenses associated with transactions 754   472   2,841   472 
Stock-based compensation expense 5,347   3,968   10,092   7,789 
Amortization of intangibles 1,346   389   2,054   779 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,661   2,483   2,661   2,483 
Adjusted underwriting income$48,398  $32,919  $100,003  $62,086 
                

Adjusted net income

      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Net income$46,528  $25,729  $89,450  $52,111 
Adjustments:           
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (8,306)  (32)  (5,968)  (3,034)
Expenses associated with transactions 754   472   2,841   472 
Stock-based compensation expense 5,347   3,968   10,092   7,789 
Amortization of intangibles 1,346   389   2,054   779 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,661   2,483   2,661   2,483 
Tax impact 202   (1,029)  (1,293)  (825)
Adjusted net income$48,532  $31,980  $99,837  $59,775 
                

Annualized adjusted return on equity

      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Annualized adjusted net income$194,128  $127,920  $199,674  $119,550 
Average stockholders’ equity$819,685  $517,131  $788,975  $501,928 
Annualized adjusted return on equity 23.7%  24.7%  25.3%  23.8%
                

Adjusted combined ratio

      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (in thousands) (in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income$141,668  $96,678  $261,674  $179,588 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$179,958  $122,285  $344,029  $230,151 
Combined ratio 78.8%  79.1%  76.1%  78.0%
Adjustments to numerator:           
Expenses associated with transactions$(754) $(472) $(2,841) $(472)
Stock-based compensation expense (5,347)  (3,968)  (10,092)  (7,789)
Amortization of intangibles (1,346)  (389)  (2,054)  (779)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond (2,661)  (2,483)  (2,661)  (2,483)
Adjusted combined ratio 73.1%  73.1%  70.9%  73.0%
                

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net income$48,532  $31,980  $99,837  $59,775 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 27,628,733   25,617,916   27,568,913   25,554,445 
Diluted adjusted earnings per share$1.76  $1.25  $3.62  $2.34 
                

Catastrophe loss ratio  

      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (in thousands) (in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses$46,183  $30,431  $84,927  $57,268 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$179,958  $122,285  $344,029  $230,151 
Loss ratio 25.7%  24.9%  24.7%  24.9%
            
Numerator: Catastrophe losses$(22) $3,441  $(565) $6,800 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$179,958  $122,285  $344,029  $230,151 
Catastrophe loss ratio %  2.8%  (0.2)%  3.0%
                

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (in thousands) (in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income$141,668  $96,678  $261,674  $179,588 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$179,958  $122,285  $344,029  $230,151 
Combined ratio 78.8%  79.1%  76.1%  78.0%
Adjustments to numerator:           
Expenses associated with transactions$(754) $(472) $(2,841) $(472)
Stock-based compensation expense (5,347)  (3,968)  (10,092)  (7,789)
Amortization of intangibles (1,346)  (389)  (2,054)  (779)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond (2,661)  (2,483)  (2,661)  (2,483)
Catastrophe losses 22   (3,441)  565   (6,800)
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 73.1%  70.3%  71.1%  70.1%
                

Tangible Stockholders equity

      
 June 30, December 31,
 2025 2024
 (in thousands)
Stockholders’ equity$847,197  $729,030 
Goodwill and intangible assets (62,837)  (13,242)
Tangible stockholders’ equity$784,360  $715,788 
        

