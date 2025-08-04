Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor events:
Navitas Hosted ‘Electrify Events’ series – ‘Powering Next-Generation AI Data Centers’
August 8, 2025, 9:30 am PT. Live-streamed event with Q&A session
Event Highlights:
- Introduction to traditional and next-generation AI data center architectures, powered by GaN and SiC power technologies.
- Details on the three critical stages of power delivery required to enable next-generation AI data centers.
- Key technologies and advantages across each power stage to achieve the highest energy efficiency, power density, and reliability required by next-generation AI data centers.
- Key partners and target customers leading this AI data center opportunity.
- Projected power semi market, highlighting GaN and SiC opportunities over the next five years.
Needham 6th Annual Virtual Semiconductor & Semicap 1x1 Conference
August 20, 2025, 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO
Location: Virtual
Evercore 2025 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference
August 26, 2025, 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO
Location: Peninsula Hotel, Chicago
Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference
August 27, 2025, 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO
Location: Four Seasons, Chicago
Deutsche Bank 2025 Technology Conference
August 28, 2025, 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO
Location: Waldorf Astoria, Dana Point
About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary silicon carbide (SiC) power devices leverage GeneSiC™ patented ‘trench-assisted planar’ technology, enabling highest voltages, efficiency, and superior reliability. Focus markets include AI data centers and energy infrastructure, along with home appliances, mobile, and consumer electronics. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.
