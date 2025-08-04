Grocery Outlet Raises More Than $5 Million for Local Food Banks Through Fifteenth Annual Independence from Hunger® Campaign

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its 15th annual Independence from Hunger® Food Drive, which successfully raised over $5 million to support local food banks.

From June 25 to July 31, more than 540 locally owned and operated Grocery Outlet stores received donations through in-store and online contributions nationwide. Stores also collected pre-assembled grocery bags that were allocated to local food banks.

“I am incredibly proud of our team at Grocery Outlet for raising more than $5 million in efforts to combat food insecurity,” said Jason Potter, CEO of Grocery Outlet. “I’m inspired by the dedication and generosity of our local partners. Together, with the help of our guests, we helped provide meals for families in need.”

According to the USDA’s most recent food security survey, an estimated 18 million families across the US are struggling to put food on the table, and local food banks are stepping in to provide much needed support. Grocery Outlet, through its Independence from Hunger campaign, is committed to ensuring that families have access to affordable, high-quality meals.

Since its launch in 2011, Independence from Hunger has collected over $30 million in cash and food donations. Customers were able to support the campaign in numerous ways:

Give $5, get $5. Donating $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online to receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

Donating $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online to receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more. Purchasing a pre-made bag complete with an assortment of groceries selected by the local food agency and then placing it in a collection bin at the front of the store.

complete with an assortment of groceries selected by the local food agency and then placing it in a collection bin at the front of the store. Making a monetary donation in-store at the register to benefit that store’s local food agency partner.

at the register to benefit that store’s local food agency partner. Donating online by visiting GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. Online donations supported the San Francisco Bay Area community through Grocery Outlet’s partnership with Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Each Grocery Outlet store partnered with a local food bank to support fundraising and community outreach efforts. Online donations were directed to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, Grocery Outlet’s partner in the San Francisco Bay Area. Additionally, several participating suppliers, including Conagra Brands, Kellanova and Wayne-Sanderson Farms made product donations that were distributed to regional agencies.

No administration or collateral fees are deducted from the funds collected by Grocery Outlet.

For more information on the Independence from Hunger campaign and Grocery Outlet, visit GroceryOutlet.com.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 540 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

