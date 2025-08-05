Press Release

Nokia selected by Empyrion Digital to power KR1 Gangnam Data Center connectivity

Partnership will kick off in Korea Gangnam Data Center (GDC).

Empyrion Digital will benefit from Nokia’s strong regional presence and robust supply chain to quickly and easily upgrade its data center network in several countries.

Nokia’s industry-leading solution paves the way for automation and will help Empyrion Digital ensure more sustainable network operations.

5 August 2025

Seoul, South Korea – Nokia today announced that Empyrion Digital, a leading digital infrastructure provider in Asia, will deploy its data center gateway and aggregation switches in Empyrion’s newly launched Gangnam Data Center in Seoul, Korea.

Empyrion develops and operates data centers that connect and scale digital ecosystems across key cities in Asia for hyperscale and enterprise colocation companies. As data traffic continues to grow in the Asia region, digital infrastructure providers face immense pressure to deliver consistently high-performance.

Nokia’s industry-leading IP network solution includes the 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR) used as the data center gateways, core network switches, and 7210 Service Access System (SAS) used as the access switch for Empyrion’s IT systems. The digital infrastructure provider will benefit from improved reliability, scalability, and overall operational efficiency of its data center interconnect network.

“We are excited to partner with Nokia to use their data center solutions to provide a world-class network performance to our hyperscalers and enterprise customers in Korea. Nokia’s strong track record, robust IP network solutions, combined with its strong regional supply chain and service footprint, made it a natural choice to strengthen our network. Beyond Korea, we are looking forward to working with Nokia in accelerating the digital transformation in the region,” said Yongsuk Choi, Chief Strategy Officer - Product & Infrastructure, Empyrion Digital.

“Nokia’s state-of-the-art Data Center Fabric solution will enable Empyrion Digital to better manage the growing data traffic demands while delivering high network performance. Our field-proven solutions are helping digital infrastructure providers across the Asia Pacific region to benefit from improved scalability and reliability while making the networks more energy efficient,” said Kent Wong, Vice President and Head of IP Networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia.

Nokia 7250 IXR and 7210 SAS are designed to address the evolving needs of digital infrastructure players, helping them to ensure automation-ready and more energy-efficient networks. Nokia’s strong supply chain in the region will play a crucial role in fast-tracking the deployment.

