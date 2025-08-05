Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 4 August 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 28 July to 1 August 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-07-28
|BUY
|1038
|8.681455
|9 011.35
|XAMS
|2025-07-28
|SELL
|781
|8.782010
|6 858.75
|XAMS
|2025-07-29
|BUY
|489
|8.702658
|4 255.60
|XAMS
|2025-07-29
|SELL
|440
|8.770682
|3 859.10
|XAMS
|2025-07-30
|BUY
|826
|8.787772
|7 258.70
|XAMS
|2025-07-30
|SELL
|1028
|9.276216
|9 535.95
|XAMS
|2025-07-31
|BUY
|199
|8.730653
|1 737.40
|XAMS
|2025-07-31
|SELL
|5
|8.950000
|44.75
|XAMS
|2025-08-01
|BUY
|845
|8.844024
|7 473.20
|XAMS
|2025-08-01
|SELL
|906
|9.006678
|8 160.05
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q3 2025 results: 6 November 2025
Investor Relations
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
