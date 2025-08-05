Arcadis nominates Simon Crowe as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Amsterdam, 5 August 2025 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions, today announces that its Supervisory Board has nominated Simon Crowe for the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board, succeeding Virginie Duperat-Vergne, who left Arcadis on 31 May 2025.

The Supervisory Board will propose Simon’s appointment as CFO and member of the Executive Board at an extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 30 September 2025.

Simon is a proven Group CFO with more than 30 years of experience leading finance functions in both NYSE-listed and private equity-backed businesses. He has operated across Europe, Asia, North America, and Africa, and has a strong track record of delivering value through strategic growth, operational efficiency, M&A execution, a private equity exit and a successful NYSE Initial Public Offering.

Most recently, Simon served as CFO at Wood Mackenzie, a global provider of data and analytics solutions for the energy, renewables, and natural resources sectors. Prior to that, he was CFO at ERM, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the business, orchestrating the execution and integration of over a dozen acquisitions, driving sustained double-digit annual growth, and supporting its sale from OMERS & AIMCo to KKR in a landmark transaction valued at approximately 20x EBITDA.

Earlier in his career, Simon held the role of Group CFO at Acergy managing a $5 billion global business and overseeing the complex finance integration following its merger with Subsea7. He began his career at Rhône Poulenc and subsequently held senior finance roles at National Power, Aquila, Transocean and GasLog LNG. Simon holds British nationality and a degree in Physics from the University of Liverpool.

Simon will join Arcadis on 15 September as CFO Nominee for the interim period leading up to the EGM.

Alan Brookes, Chief Executive Officer of Arcadis, commented:

“Simon will be a fantastic addition to our leadership team at Arcadis. His transparent leadership style and strong track record make him a great fit for our business. With deep commercial and financial insight, and international experience across consulting, infrastructure, and energy, Simon brings the capabilities we need to align our financial strategy with our global ambitions and support our continued growth. I also want to thank Willem Baars for providing continuity and leadership as interim CFO during this important transition.”

Michiel Lap, Chairman of the Arcadis Supervisory Board, added:

“After a thorough search and selection process, we are very pleased to nominate Simon as our new CFO. He has worked in our industry, and brings significant global controlling, corporate finance and capital markets experience, as well as a track record of creating long term value. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Willem Baars for stepping in as interim CFO and fulfilling this role with such competence.”

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Christine Disch

Mobile: +31 6 15376020

E-mail: christine.disch@arcadis.com

Chris Wiggan

Mobile: +44 7966 404889

E-mail: chris.wiggan@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is a leading global partner driving some of the most transformative projects of our time. We help clients make sustainable choices by combining digital innovation, human expertise, and future-focused skills across environment, energy, water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. Taking design, engineering, architecture and consultancy to the next level, we use data-driven insights to co-create environments that reflect our clients’ business and stakeholder needs. With over 35,000 people, we unite global expertise to tackle challenges like climate resilience, energy security and diversification, and livable cities, improving quality of life through our presence in 30+ countries. In 2024, we achieved €5.0 billion in gross revenues. Learn more at www.arcadis.com

Attachment