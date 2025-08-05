Financial information and Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc in 2026

eQ Plc stock exchange release

5 August 2025, at 8:15 a.m.

eQ Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2026:

Financial Statement Release 2025 Tuesday 3 February 2026 Interim Report January – March Tuesday 28 April 2026 Half Year Financial Report Tuesday 4 August 2026 Interim Report January – September Friday 23 October 2026 Annual Report 2025 Week 10

eQ Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 24 March 2026.

eQ Plc

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and private individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.5 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.