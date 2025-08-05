Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – third tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/651645

From 28 July to 1 August 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,249,021 own shares at an average price of NOK 266.0716 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 28 July OSE 254,710 260.9079 66,455,851.21 CEUX TQEX 29 July OSE 248,934 268.5020 66,839,276.87 CEUX TQEX 30 July OSE 239,384 268.8934 64,368,777.67 CEUX TQEX 31 July OSE 252,243 266.0303 67,104,280.96 CEUX TQEX 1 August OSE 253,750 266.2494 67,560,785.25 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,249,021 266.0716 332,328,971.96 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 519,300 258.9479 134,471,659.82 CEUX TQEX Total 519,300 258.9479 134,471,659.82 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 1,768,321 263.9796 466,800,631.78 CEUX TQEX Total 1,768,321 263.9796 466,800,631.78



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 27,334,264 own shares, corresponding to 1.07% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 18,145,509 own shares, corresponding to 0.71% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

