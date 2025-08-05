Arco Vara AS prepares for public bond offering

Arco Vara AS announces its intention to issue bonds in September 2025. The exact terms and timeline of the offering will be published shortly.

The purpose of the public bond offering is primarily to finance a new development project – Lutheri Quarter – and to expand the company’s investor base. The bonds are planned to be listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Baltic Bond List.

In connection with this, Arco Vara will host an autumn investor event on 10 September 2025 in Lutheri Quarter, Tallinn, where topics such as real estate market trends, bonds in a retail investor's portfolio, and an inside look at Arco Vara’s operations and future plans will be discussed. The event will also include a detailed overview of the planned bond terms and an opportunity to visit the Lutheri Quarter development site in person. The event is free of charge and open to all interested parties.

Kristina Mustonen, CEO of Arco Vara, commented:

"The public bond issue gives Arco Vara an opportunity to raise capital directly from people who believe in our vision and want to be part of our next growth phase. Lutheri Quarter is a great example of how high-quality urban environment, architecture, and sustainability come together – the investor event is a great opportunity to meet us face-to-face, ask questions, and see the future with your own eyes."

The bonds are intended to be offered publicly only in Estonia, and the offering is subject to the approval of the prospectus by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority. Arco Vara will publish a separate notice upon approval of the prospectus and the start of the bond offering, including the subscription terms.

This notice is for informational purposes only regarding a potential future offering. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the bonds, nor shall there, under any circumstances, be any sale or offering of the bonds in any jurisdiction where such offering, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the approval, registration, or publication of a prospectus, information memorandum, or other offering document.

Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com