E-Invoicing: Quadient Reaches Key Milestone as Serensia Successfully Passes French Tax Authority Testing

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global intelligent automation platform enabling secure and professional business connections, announced today that Serensia, its recent acquisition in the digital segment, has successfully completed interoperability testing in live conditions as part of France’s phased rollout of mandatory e-invoicing.

Serensia, a certified French e-invoicing platform connected to the Peppol network, was selected by the French Public Finance Department, along with two other platforms, formerly designated as Partner Dematerialization Platforms (PDP) and now referred to as Certified Platforms, to participate in the first round of interoperability testing. Conducted under real-world conditions, the tests validated the public directory’s interaction with other platforms and the government’s data hub. Beyond demonstrating technical capabilities, the initiative reflects a broader commitment to strengthening collaboration between private-sector players and public authorities. The results confirm Serensia’s robustness, reliability and compliance, marking a major step forward in Quadient’s readiness and reaffirming its ability to support businesses in meeting the requirements of the e-invoicing reform.

“The French Public Finance Department’s selection of Serensia for the initial round of real-world testing speaks to the strength of the solution,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “Its successful compliance testing validates the strategic choices we’ve made, particularly the acquisition of Serensia, which now positions Quadient at the forefront of the reform’s implementation across all French companies. Our message to businesses is clear: transitioning to e-invoicing requires preparation, and Quadient is more ready than ever to support them with a proven, reliable and compliant solution.”

As of July 1, the central directory listing all VAT-registered businesses has gone live. Quadient is already able to register clients who have granted it a mandate, in accordance with the government-defined process. Through its subsidiary Serensia or its own certified platform, the company is preparing for its final registration, expected in fall 2025. This will enable it to fully support large enterprises, mid-sized companies, SMEs and accounting firms in the digital transition mandated by the reform.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.

