ProRail selects Nokia to modernize the Netherlands’ railway GSM-Railway core network

Upgrades will reduce downtime, cut long-term costs, and improve service reliability.

The four-year project paves the way for on-premises cloud-native control for railway systems.

5 August 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it is working with ProRail, the organization responsible for the Netherlands' national railway network infrastructure, to deploy a cloud-native Global System for Mobile Communications for Railway (GSM-R) core network — a global first for the rail industry. By migrating its GSM-R core network, ProRail will enhance safety and services reliability for millions of passengers while paving the way for Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) networks.

The upgrade is part of a four-year modernization project that will extend the life of ProRail’s existing 2G infrastructure, offering valuable insights into cloud-native technology. It enables ProRail to improve its railway services, decrease downtime, integrate new technologies as they emerge, reduce long-term total ownership costs, make seamless decisions, and improve operational efficiency through real-time data exchange.

“It is good to see that our partner Nokia is still investing substantially in the development of GSM-R. With the migration towards a cloud-native core network we lay the basis for the next 10 years of GSM-R operation and prepares us for FRMCS,” said Geert Laureijssen, Manager Mobile Communications, ProRail.



As part of this life cycle management project, Nokia will supply, install and maintain its Nokia Cloud Platform, a fully cloud-native core infrastructure that includes the Nokia Assurance Center, Packet Core (Cloud Mobility Manager, Cloud Mobility Gateway), Registers, Intelligent Network, and Data Center Fabric. The project will also include upgrades for MantaRay NM, Nokia single network management system for all radio and mobile core technologies, Archive Cloud for automated network element backup and restore, and Nokia Network Services Platform for automating IP, optical and microwave networks, making ProRail’s railway communications more agile and efficient.



“Railways are a cornerstone of green and efficient mobility. By beginning the transition to a cloud-native architecture, ProRail is ensuring its communication systems remain secure, reliable, and open to future innovation. We are proud to support ProRail in this transformation, which demonstrates the readiness of cloud-native solutions to support mission-critical infrastructure,” said Emanuele Di Liberto, Head of Global Rail Business, Nokia.



Nokia and ProRail's deployment shows how European rail operators can build a foundation for future-ready communications as part of the ongoing industry’s digital transformation. The timeline for this transition is crucial as rail infrastructure operators prepare for GSM-R lifecycle extensions and plan their migration to FRMCS in Europe and beyond.



GSM-R is the current standard for secure, reliable railway communications, supporting essential voice and data for train control and operations. FRMCS is the next-generation system, offering faster data, improved integration, and enhanced safety. By moving to a cloud-native GSM-R core, operators like ProRail, will be better positioned to explore synergies across applications, enable easier integration, and accelerate their journey toward FRMCS.



