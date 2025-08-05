MARIUS ŽEMAITIS APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR OF UAB “KVARTALAS”

UAB “Kvartalas” (hereinafter - the Company), which is developing the business center “Sąvaržėlė” on Konstitucijos Avenue in Vilnius, announces that Marius Žemaitis has been appointed as the new director of the Company.

M. Žemaitis has more than fifteen years of experience in real estate fund management and real estate development. The new director of the Company is a member of the board of one of the largest investment management companies in Lithuania – UAB “Lords LB Asset Management”, as well as the manager of the fund Lords LB Special Fund I Subfund A, which owns the “ARTERY” business center located on Konstitucijos Avenue in Vilnius.

It is expected that M. Žemaitis’ many years of experience and knowledge will contribute significantly to the development of the business center “Sąvaržėlė”.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

Director

marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt