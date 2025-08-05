Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Announces PrestoDoctor’s Expansion into Three New Markets

Mesquite, NV, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP), a publicly traded company focused on telehealth services and blockchain-based innovation, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PrestoDoctor,

( www.prestodoctor.com ) has expanded operations into three additional U.S. states: Arizona, Massachusetts, and Virginia, offering access to secure, legally valid online consultations for medical cannabis evaluations. This expansion results in the availability of PrestoDoctor’s HIPAA-compliant medical cannabis telehealth services within jurisdictions encompassing a combined population exceeding 23 million individuals. According to publicly available data, more than 1.2 million residents across these three states have registered as medical marijuana patients since their respective programs began. Active participation continues in each market, with Arizona and Massachusetts maintaining sizable medical registries and Virginia offering certification under its medical cannabis laws.

The expansion also aligns with broader healthcare trends: nationwide telehealth usage has increased by a factor of 38 since 2020, reflecting a shift toward digital-first healthcare access.

“With each new state we enter, PrestoDoctor continues its commitment to responsible, compliant, and secure patient access,” said a spokesman for Dogecoin Cash, Inc. “This growth reflects our team’s disciplined approach to regulation and technology.”

PrestoDoctor currently operates in 18 states and remains focused on compliance with all applicable medical cannabis laws and telemedicine standards in the jurisdictions it serves.

Telehealth Platform Built for Compliance and Scale

PrestoDoctor operates a proprietary telemedicine platform developed in-house by Kyle Powers, Co-Founder and CEO. The software includes features for secure video consultations, encrypted patient records, real-time physician scheduling, and digital delivery of recommendations, designed specifically for medical cannabis telehealth.

Unlike third-party solutions, the system is custom-built to meet HIPAA privacy standards and to align with evolving state regulations.

About Kyle Powers, CEO

Kyle Powers is an experienced software developer with a background in building applications for regulated industries, including fintech and healthcare IT. Before co-founding PrestoDoctor in 2015, he worked with enterprise clients on electronic health records and secure payment systems. In 2018, Powers was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 – Healthcare list, a third-party recognition highlighting young leaders in the industry.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

About PrestoDoctor

Founded in 2015 by Kyle Powers and Robert Tankson, PrestoDoctor is a licensed telehealth provider offering online consultations with physicians authorized to recommend medical cannabis. The company operates in multiple U.S. states, using a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform and a team of board-certified doctors

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. DOGP holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka “CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. The company is actively engaged in leveraging emerging digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and blockchain technology to enhance its offerings and create new market opportunities.

