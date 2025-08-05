Townsquare Forms Strategic Alliance With Renda Media

PURCHASE, N,Y., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”), a leader in digital advertising and marketing solutions focused on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, announced today a strategic digital advertising partnership with Renda Media, a local media company with a strong presence in six U.S. cities (including Ft. Myers/Naples, FL; Jacksonville, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; Indiana, PA; Greensburg, PA; and Punxsutawney, PA) that do not overlap with Townsquare’s market footprint.

“We’re excited to partner with Renda Media to bring our market-leading digital advertising solutions to their expansive client base,” said Todd Lawley, President of Townsquare Ignite, the Company’s Digital Advertising division. “Our success stems from a deep expertise in leveraging our proprietary in-house programmatic platform and data-driven strategies to deliver measurable value. Through this partnership, we look forward to equipping Renda Media with the tools, insights, and proven strategic approach needed to strengthen their digital capabilities and accelerate client growth.”

Townsquare announced the launch of their Media Partnerships division in 2024. As part of the Company’s Digital Advertising segment (also called Townsquare Ignite), the Media Partnerships division provides a white-label service that equips other local media companies with the digital advertising solutions that have fueled Townsquare’s own growth and success, with digital now comprising over 50% of Townsquare’s total revenue and profit. With this alliance with Renda Media, Townsquare now has six media partners, reaching 19 incremental markets that do not overlap with Townsquare’s own footprint. Through this partnership, Townsquare will share its expertise and resources with Renda Media, focusing on customized, data-driven strategies that meet the unique needs of local, regional and national businesses, helping Renda Media grow its digital business alongside its respected broadcast presence.

“Years ago, I heard of a radio company that was getting more involved with the digital business. Through the years, I have watched and admired Townsquare as they grew their digital business into a media leader,” said Tony Renda, Sr., CEO of Renda Media. “Renda Media is proud to announce our partnership with Townsquare. They bring years of digital experience, knowhow, and professionalism to this partnership.”

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

About Renda Media

Renda Media is a privately held radio broadcasting company with its corporate office located in Pittsburgh, PA. The company manages affiliates, operating 18 radio stations in 6 markets: Ft. Myers/Naples, FL, Jacksonville, FL, Pittsburgh, PA, Indiana, PA, Greensburg, PA and Punxsutawney, PA. Everyday Renda Media delivers Entertainment, Information and News to thousands of listeners. For more information, visit www.rendabroadcasting.com.

