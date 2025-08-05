Vivid Seats Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or “we”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today provided financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“We continued to navigate a challenging industry backdrop in the second quarter as we saw pressure on consumer spending coupled with continued competitive intensity in performance marketing channels,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. “Industry monthly volume trends have been unpredictable while competitive intensity persists near peak levels. While near-term growth is under pressure, we continue to view live events as an attractive long-term opportunity with durable supply and demand tailwinds. We have identified $25 million of annualized cost savings that we expect to fully action by the end of 2025. This cost reduction program will both right-size the organization for the current environment and drive enhanced long-term efficiency to ensure Vivid Seats can offer a leading value proposition to fans and sellers over the long-term. We are taking decisive action to strengthen our foundation for the future.”

Second Quarter 2025 Key Operational and Financial Metrics

Marketplace GOV of $685.5 million – down 31% from $998.1 million in Q2 2024

Revenues of $143.6 million – down 28% from $198.3 million in Q2 2024

Net loss of $263.3 million – down $262.1 million from net loss of $1.2 million in Q2 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million – down $29.8 million from $44.2 million in Q2 2024

“We intend to utilize a portion of the savings generated by our cost reduction program to be more competitive across key levers to stabilize top line as we look to 2026 and beyond,” said Lawrence Fey, Vivid Seats CFO. “We anticipate positive cash flow in the third quarter due to a combination of typical seasonality improvements and a belief that the degree of June’s industry volume softness was atypical.”

Key Business Metrics and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measure

We use the following metrics to evaluate our performance, identify trends, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as management.

The following table summarizes our key business metrics and non-U.S. GAAP financial measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Marketplace GOV(1) $ 685,488 $ 998,065 $ 1,505,847 $ 2,026,543 Marketplace orders(2) 2,173 3,097 4,469 5,974 Resale orders(3) 97 101 202 200 Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 14,356 $ 44,178 $ 36,077 $ 83,096 (1) Marketplace Gross Order Value (“Marketplace GOV”) represents the total transactional amount of Marketplace orders processed on our online platform during a period, inclusive of fees, exclusive of taxes and net of event cancellations. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, event cancellations negatively impacted our Marketplace GOV by $20.3 million and $35.8 million, respectively, compared to $21.2 million and $39.4 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Marketplace orders represent the total volume of Marketplace segment transactions processed on our online platform during a period, net of event cancellations. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, our Marketplace segment experienced 47,845 and 90,198 event cancellations, respectively, compared to 52,392 and 102,441 event cancellations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. (3) Resale orders represent the total volume of Resale segment transactions processed on a given platform (including our own) during a period, net of event cancellations. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, our Resale segment experienced 1,276 and 2,161 event cancellations, respectively, compared to 1,211 and 2,083 event cancellations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results and serves as a useful measure for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. See the “Adjusted EBITDA” section below for more information, including a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

2025 Financial Outlook

Vivid Seats is not providing guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025 at this time.

Reverse Stock Split

As previously announced, our Board of Directors and stockholders have approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of our Class A and Class B common stock, effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. Our Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on a split-adjusted basis under the existing ticker symbol “SEAT” when the market opens on August 6, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

VIVID SEATS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,007 $ 243,482 Restricted cash 979 1,166 Accounts receivable – net 49,530 48,315 Inventory – net 32,621 19,601 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,796 32,607 Total current assets 264,933 345,171 Property and equipment – net 13,401 12,567 Right-of-use assets – net 11,396 12,008 Intangible assets – net 198,152 233,116 Goodwill – net 649,418 943,119 Deferred tax assets – net 1,260 77,967 Investments 6,674 6,929 Other assets 4,034 5,219 Total assets $ 1,149,268 $ 1,636,096 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 204,241 $ 232,984 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 138,912 165,047 Deferred revenue 19,977 23,804 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,950 3,950 Total current liabilities 367,080 425,785 Long-term debt – net 384,998 384,960 Long-term lease liabilities 17,673 18,731 TRA liability 795 155,720 Other liabilities 32,563 36,865 Total liabilities 803,109 1,022,061 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 128,822 352,922 Shareholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 148,060,865 and 143,819,497 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 14 14 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 76,225,000 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,384,399 1,267,710 Treasury stock, at cost, 17,715,581 and 11,433,749 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (91,705 ) (75,568 ) Accumulated deficit (1,075,788 ) (930,171 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 409 (880 ) Total shareholders' equity 217,337 261,113 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 1,149,268 $ 1,636,096





VIVID SEATS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 143,566 $ 198,316 $ 307,589 $ 389,168 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 42,429 48,765 86,954 98,348 Marketing and selling 53,800 70,114 117,912 137,861 General and administrative 46,272 61,053 94,354 103,420 Depreciation and amortization 12,341 10,502 23,966 20,985 Impairment charges 320,449 — 320,449 — Total costs and expenses 475,291 190,434 643,635 360,614 Income (loss) from operations (331,725 ) 7,882 (336,046 ) 28,554 Interest expense – net 5,634 5,324 11,299 10,406 Other expense (income) – net (150,197 ) 3,202 (154,351 ) 5,784 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 801 — Income (loss) before income taxes (187,162 ) (644 ) (193,795 ) 12,364 Income tax expense 76,165 577 79,320 2,846 Net income (loss) (263,327 ) (1,221 ) (273,115 ) 9,518 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (123,652 ) (160 ) (127,498 ) 4,505 Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (139,675 ) $ (1,061 ) $ (145,617 ) $ 5,013





VIVID SEATS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (273,115 ) $ 9,518 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,966 20,985 Amortization of leases 720 843 Amortization of deferred financing costs 485 453 Equity-based compensation 22,403 27,600 Change in fair value of Intermediate Warrants (4,849 ) (1,761 ) Loss on asset disposals 196 122 Change in fair value of derivative asset 573 81 Deferred income tax expense 76,707 156 Non-cash interest expense (income) – net 334 (291 ) Foreign currency loss (gain) – net (3,574 ) 5,798 Loss on extinguishment of debt 801 — Adjustment of liabilities under TRA (149,172 ) — Impairment charges 320,449 — Write-off of 2024 Sponsorship Loan 2,024 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable – net (906 ) (10,644 ) Inventory – net (13,018 ) (9,245 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,613 2,541 Accounts payable (29,394 ) 10,084 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (28,104 ) (25,803 ) Deferred revenue (3,826 ) (4,505 ) Long-term lease liabilities (1,085 ) — Other assets and liabilities – net 864 (573 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (53,908 ) 25,359 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,043 ) (378 ) Purchases of personal seat licenses (960 ) (737 ) Investments in developed technology (8,341 ) (9,433 ) Purchases of seat images (321 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (11,665 ) (10,548 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of 2022 First Lien Loan — (689 ) Payments of Shoko Chukin Bank Loan — (2,655 ) Proceeds from 2024 First Lien Loan — 125,500 Repurchases of Class A common stock (15,862 ) (20,069 ) Payments of taxes related to net settlement of equity incentive awards (1,742 ) (565 ) Tax distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,689 ) (6,414 ) Payments of liabilities under TRA (4,005 ) (77 ) Payments of deferred financing costs and other debt-related expenses (162 ) (315 ) Payments of 2024 First Lien Loan (76,986 ) — Proceeds from 2025 First Lien Loan 76,986 — Payments of 2025 First Lien Loan (983 ) — Payments toward Acquired Domain Name Obligation (1,000 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (25,443 ) 94,716 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 354 (1,536 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (90,662 ) 107,991 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 244,648 132,434 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 153,986 $ 240,425 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 14,883 $ 16,108 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,953 $ 3,285

Adjusted EBITDA

We present adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, because it is a key measure used by analysts, investors, and others to evaluate companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by management to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting.

We believe adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for understanding, evaluating, and highlighting trends in our operating results and for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance because it excludes the impact of items that are outside of our control and/or not reflective of ongoing performance related directly to the operation of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and specifically excludes certain recurring costs such as income tax expense, interest expense – net, depreciation and amortization, sales tax liabilities, transaction costs, equity-based compensation, litigation, settlements, and related costs, change in fair value of warrants, loss on asset disposals, change in fair value of derivative asset, foreign currency loss (gain) – net, loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustment of liabilities under our Tax Receivable Agreement, impairment charges, and severance compensation. In addition, other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, thereby limiting its usefulness as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the U.S. GAAP amounts that are excluded from our presentation of adjusted EBITDA.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):