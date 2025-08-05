Exhale Expands Its Best THC Vape Lineup With Two New Product Launches

Charlotte,NC, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness, a trusted hemp brand maneuvering in the US natural wellness market for years, has finally announced the much-awaited expansion of its THC vape carts lineup. The updated catalog now contains two new products, namely, Sour Diesel and Purple Push Pop, reportedly the best THC carts and vapes , initial buyers claim to have tried so far in 2025.

The brand further clarified that the introduction of these new additions has been made in response to growing consumer interest in convenient THC vape formats. The move, according to most analysts, reflects a broader trend among hemp product users, where demand for the premium THC products continues to rise within the disposable segment.

What Are THC Carts and Disposable Vapes?

THC vape pens and cartridges, including disposable formats, have become a preferred option for hemp consumers seeking ease of use and fast-acting effects. Designed for portability and discretion, these devices offer an alternative to traditional consumption methods.

The new offerings from Exhale feature Delta-8 THC, a hemp-derived compound that produces milder psychoactive effects compared to Delta-9 THC, aligning with growing interest in accessible and regulated THC vape products in the US market.

About Exhale and Its THC Vape Line

Exhale Wellness has broadened its THC product offerings with the introduction of premium disposable vapes, adding to its existing line of Exhale THC carts. The company’s vape products are designed for convenience and portability, featuring draw-activated, rechargeable devices pre-filled with Delta-8 THC distillate and natural terpenes. Each device delivers a set dosage without requiring assembly or separate batteries.

Delta-8 THC, the active ingredient in these vapes, is a hemp-derived cannabinoid known for its relatively milder psychoactive effects compared to Delta-9 THC. It is typically produced through a conversion process from CBD, as Delta-8 is found in very small concentrations in hemp plants. Under federal guidelines established by the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived Delta-8 products containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC remain legal in most states.

The structure of each Delta-8 disposable vape pen includes a pre-charged battery, a tank containing the vape liquid, and an atomizer to heat the material into vapor. Exhale’s approach eliminates the use of additives like PG, PEG, VG, or MCT oils, instead relying on full-spectrum hemp extract and CO2-extraction methods.

With rising consumer demand for the best THC carts and vapes, Exhale’s lineup now includes strains such as Sour Diesel and Purple Push Pop. These additions reflect the company’s response to growing interest in premium disposable vapes among hemp product users across the U.S.

Best THC Carts and Vapes: Exhale’s New Additions

Exhale’s new additions are positioned to meet increasing consumer demand for reliable, ready-to-use weed vape devices. Let’s discuss the features and specifications that make it stand out among the strongest contenders in 2025.

Sour Diesel Disposable Vape Pen

Exhale’s new Sour Diesel Delta-8 disposable vape pen is part of its expanded THC product line. This all-in-one device contains approximately 940mg of Delta-8 THC and is designed for single-use with a rechargeable battery.

The product is draw-activated and ready to use out of the box, offering a portable option for those seeking pre-measured THC vaping without the need for separate cartridges or external components.

The Sour Diesel strain is a sativa-dominant variety known for its citrus-forward flavor and diesel-like aroma. According to the company, the device contains full-spectrum hemp oil and botanical terpenes, with no additives such as MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil.

The formulation is composed of 100% hemp-derived ingredients and is tested by third-party laboratories to confirm both potency and purity.

The vape pen is housed in a compact unit with a built-in tank and atomizer, engineered to vaporize the Delta-8 distillate at consistent temperatures. Once depleted, the unit can be disposed of, though the rechargeable feature allows users to continue use if the battery drains before the contents are fully consumed.

Exhale’s inclusion of the Sour Diesel vape pen aligns with broader trends in the hemp sector, where the best THC carts and vapes are increasingly characterized by simplicity, portability, and verified cannabinoid content. The product is currently available alongside other Exhale THC carts and premium disposable vapes recently introduced by the brand.

Purple Push Pop Disposable Vape Pen

Exhale has introduced the Purple Push Pop disposable vape pen as part of its expanded product range, combining hemp-derived THCa and Delta-8 THC in a portable, draw-activated device.

Each unit contains approximately 1000mg of Delta-8 THC and 400mg of THCa, and is formulated without additives such as MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil. The product is flavored using strain-specific natural terpenes and includes no artificial preservatives.

The Purple Push Pop vape is an all-in-one, rechargeable device designed for single use. Once the contents are fully consumed, the unit can be responsibly discarded. Its formulation is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

Like other items in the Exhale THC carts line, this product is third-party lab-tested for quality assurance and labeled with verified cannabinoid content.

Genetically linked to Cookies, Thai, and Afghani strains, Purple Push Pop is described by the company as a hybrid offering a balance between uplifting and calming effects. It is designed to deliver a consistent experience in a discreet and user-friendly format, targeting consumers interested in premium weed disposable vapes.

The release of Purple Push Pop supports Exhale’s positioning within the best THC carts and weed vapes category, where product transparency, simplicity, and compliance remain primary considerations for consumers.

Alongside Sour Diesel and other recent additions, this release reflects the company's continued response to rising demand for accessible and rigorously tested weed vape products.

Why THC Carts and Vapes Are So Popular?

The growing popularity of THC carts and disposable vapes has significantly shaped consumer behavior in the hemp-derived products sector. As demand shifts toward convenience and fast-onset effects, vape products have emerged as a preferred format for many consumers seeking alternatives to traditional flower or edibles.

Devices such as Exhale’s recently launched Sour Diesel and Purple Push Pop disposable vapes reflect this broader trend. THC vape & carts products offer a discreet and portable option that requires no preparation or additional equipment.

This has contributed to their widespread use, particularly among individuals seeking ease of use in various settings. The draw-activated design of most devices allows for immediate consumption, delivering active compounds faster than other intake methods.

Legalization under the 2018 Farm Bill, which permits the sale of hemp-derived cannabinoids containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, has further accelerated access and innovation in the space.

Products formulated with compounds like Delta-8 THC and THCa remain in legal circulation across most U.S. states, prompting growth in strain-specific offerings. Strains such as Sour Diesel and Purple Push Pop, now available in Exhale’s catalog, illustrate this rising preference, especially for recognizable profiles with targeted effects.

How to Choose the Best THC Vape?

With new options entering the market, such as Exhale’s Sour Diesel and Purple Push Pop disposable vapes, consumers are now more keen to understand which factors make premium disposable vapes indeed premium. Here’s what experts suggest:

Check Potency & Strain Type

Different THC vapes & carts vary in strength and intended effects. Consumers often choose sativa-leaning strains like Sour Diesel for energy and focus, while hybrid profiles such as Purple Push Pop may offer more balanced, relaxing effects. Matching the cannabinoid content and strain type to individual use goals remains a central consideration.

Flavor & Terpene Profile

Flavor profiles, determined by the blend of terpenes, play a significant role in consumer preference. Diesel, fruity, or candy-like notes cater to different palates. Strain-specific vapes provide consistency in both taste and effect, contributing to the increasing popularity of flavored disposable options.

Lab Testing

Certificate of Analysis (COA) documents from third-party labs confirm product potency and the absence of contaminants. Products like those in the Exhale THC carts line often highlight testing transparency as a trust-building measure.

Device Type

Disposable devices, such as those newly introduced by Exhale, appeal to users prioritizing simplicity. Refillable cartridges may suit those seeking a longer-term or customizable option.

Brand Reputation

With hemp-derived THC products under close consumer scrutiny, brand reputation matters. Consumers tend to favor companies that emphasize organic sourcing, verified ingredients, and accessible third-party reviews, factors that influence trust in what’s becoming a highly competitive segment of the best THC carts and vapes.

Where to Buy Exhale’s New THC Vapes?

Exhale’s newly launched THC disposable vapes, Sour Diesel and Purple Push Pop, are currently available exclusively through the company’s official website. The brand continues to distribute its products online, where customers can access detailed product information, third-party lab test results, and compliance documentation verifying legal hemp sourcing.

Orders placed through the site include free shipping (only for orders above $80.00) within the United States. Additional purchasing options such as bulk order discounts, subscription offers, and customer rewards are also available as part of the platform’s ongoing buyer programs.

All Exhale THC carts and premium disposable vapes are formulated using hemp-derived cannabinoids that meet federal legal limits under the 2018 Farm Bill, containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. Each batch undergoes third-party laboratory testing to ensure consistent potency and product safety.

Benefits Of Weed Vape Carts & Disposable

With increasing demand for convenient and fast-acting hemp products, THC vape carts and disposables have gained significant traction among consumers. The following are some of the key factors contributing to their popularity.

Discreet and Portable: THC vape carts and disposable pens are compact and easy to carry, allowing for discreet use in a variety of settings.





THC vape carts and disposable pens are compact and easy to carry, allowing for discreet use in a variety of settings. Fast-Acting Effects: Vaporized cannabinoids enter the bloodstream quickly, offering a faster onset compared to edibles or tinctures.





Vaporized cannabinoids enter the bloodstream quickly, offering a faster onset compared to edibles or tinctures. No Setup Required: Disposable devices come pre-charged and pre-filled, eliminating the need for additional equipment or maintenance.





Disposable devices come pre-charged and pre-filled, eliminating the need for additional equipment or maintenance. Strain-Specific Options: Consumers can choose from a range of strains, such as Sour Diesel or Purple Push Pop, to suit desired effects.





Consumers can choose from a range of strains, such as Sour Diesel or Purple Push Pop, to suit desired effects. Lab-Tested and Regulated: Many products, including those from Exhale, undergo third-party testing and comply with hemp regulations.

How to Use THC Carts?

Using a THC vape cart is straightforward, but proper handling ensures a safer and more effective experience. Here are the basic steps for getting started and maintaining your device.



Attach to a Compatible Battery: Weed carts are typically 510-threaded and require a matching battery. Screw the cartridge onto the battery until it's secure, but avoid overtightening.





Weed carts are typically 510-threaded and require a matching battery. Screw the cartridge onto the battery until it's secure, but avoid overtightening. Check Battery Settings: Some vape batteries come with adjustable voltage settings. Begin at a lower setting to preserve flavor and prevent overheating the oil.





Some vape batteries come with adjustable voltage settings. Begin at a lower setting to preserve flavor and prevent overheating the oil. Inhale Gently: Press the power button (if applicable) while inhaling slowly through the mouthpiece. Many devices are draw-activated and don't require pressing a button.





Press the power button (if applicable) while inhaling slowly through the mouthpiece. Many devices are draw-activated and don't require pressing a button. Monitor Dosage: Start with one or two small puffs, especially if new to THC products. Wait a few minutes to assess the effects before continuing to use.





Start with one or two small puffs, especially if new to THC products. Wait a few minutes to assess the effects before continuing to use. Store Properly: Keep the cart upright in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Proper storage helps maintain oil quality and prevents leaks.





Keep the cart upright in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Proper storage helps maintain oil quality and prevents leaks. Dispose Responsibly: Once the cartridge is empty, dispose of it according to local electronic waste guidelines or recycling programs if available.

How Exhale Ensures Quality in Vape Products?

Exhale maintains a controlled process from sourcing to production to ensure consistency and safety in its THC vape line. All vape products begin with hemp grown on U.S. farms that follow organic cultivation practices, avoiding the use of synthetic pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

For extraction, the company uses CO2-based methods designed to retain cannabinoid integrity while eliminating unwanted byproducts.

Each batch of Exhale THC carts and disposable vapes is submitted for third-party laboratory testing. These tests verify cannabinoid content and screen for residual solvents, heavy metals, and microbial contaminants.

Lab results are made publicly available, allowing consumers to confirm product specifications and safety standards. Exhale also places emphasis on hardware reliability and user experience. Vape pens are built with ceramic coil technology to ensure even heating and minimal flavor distortion.

The devices are designed to be leak-resistant and rechargeable, supporting uninterrupted use without oil waste or hardware failure. All products are manufactured to comply with federal hemp regulations, containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight, in line with the 2018 Farm Bill.

FAQs About Exhale’s THC Carts and Vapes

Q1: What’s the difference between Sour Diesel and Purple Push Pop vapes?



Sour Diesel is a sativa‑dominant strain offering citrus‑forward flavor and an uplifting effect, while Purple Push Pop is a hybrid combining 1000 mg of Delta‑8 THC and 400 mg THCa, with grapey, candy‑like terpenes and a balanced, relaxing euphoria.

Q2: Are Exhale’s THC vapes legal to buy online?



Yes. Exhale’s vapes are derived from hemp and comply with the 2018 Farm Bill by containing no more than 0.3% Delta‑9 THC. They are available for online purchase throughout most U.S. states where hemp-derived products are permitted.

Q3: How long does a disposable THC vape pen last?



A typical disposable device contains around 900–1000 mg of Delta‑8 THC. Usage depends on frequency, but moderate users can expect several days to weeks of use before the pen is depleted. The device remains functional until both the oil and the battery are exhausted.

Q4: Can beginners use these vape pens safely?



Yes. The pens are draw‑activated and pre‑filled with measured doses, so they require no setup. Beginners are advised to take small inhalations initially and wait before taking additional pulls to monitor effects.

Q5: Do Exhale vapes contain artificial flavors or additives?



No. Exhale’s disposable vapes are formulated with hemp-derived full‑spectrum extract and strain‑specific botanical terpenes. They contain no MCT, PG, VG, PEG oil, artificial preservatives, or synthetic flavorings.

Q6: Will these vapes show up on a drug test?



Possibly. Delta‑8 THC and THCa can result in a positive result on standard drug tests that check for THC metabolites. Consumers should consider this if they are subject to testing.

Q7: Where can I view the lab reports for these vapes?



Exhale makes third‑party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) available on its official website. These reports detail cannabinoid content and confirm the absence of solvents, heavy metals, and other contaminants.

Conclusion

Exhale’s release of the Sour Diesel and Purple Push Pop THC disposable vapes marks a notable addition to its expanding product lineup. With a focus on potency, strain-specific flavor profiles, and organically sourced ingredients, the new offerings reflect the brand’s continued commitment to quality and regulatory compliance.

As consumer demand for premium disposable THC products grows, Exhale reinforces its position as a key player in hemp-derived vape product development.



