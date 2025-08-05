EVgo Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2025 Results

Secured First of its Kind Commercial Bank Loan Facility to Accelerate Nationwide Infrastructure Buildout

  • $225 million oversubscribed 5-year facility placed in July with five participating lenders and option to increase up to $300 million.
  • Record revenue of $98.0 million in the second quarter, representing an increase of 47% year-over-year.
  • Charging network revenue totaled a record $51.8 million in the second quarter, an increase of 46% year-over-year, representing the 14th consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year charging revenue growth.
  • Network throughput reached 88 gigawatt-hours (“GWh”) in the second quarter, an increase of 35% year-over-year.
  • Added more than 240 new operational stalls during the second quarter.
  • Ended the second quarter with 4,350 stalls in operation.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Management will host a webcast today at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT to discuss EVgo’s results and other business highlights.

“EVgo delivered another record quarter powered by strong operational performance, improved operating efficiencies and focused execution on our financial initiatives,” said Badar Khan, EVgo’s CEO. “Our groundbreaking financing transaction marks the first of its kind in our sector, and will help accelerate stall growth and further EVgo’s position as an industry leader built for long-term success. As we look to the second half of the year, we remain fully focused on shareholder value creation by continuing to improve profitability, invest in future growth, deliver value to our customers and build on our financial momentum to move closer to our goal of achieving Adjusted EBITDA breakeven for the full year.”

Business Highlights

  • Commercial Loan Facility: On July 23, 2025, EVgo secured a commercial bank financing facility (the “Facility”) of up to $300 million, with $225 million committed and $75 million of incremental availability. Proceeds of the Facility will be used to accelerate EVgo’s nationwide deployment of high-power charging infrastructure by over 1,500 new fast charging stalls.
  • Stall Development: The Company ended the second quarter with 4,350 stalls in operation. EVgo added more than 240 new DC fast charging stalls during the quarter and removed 100 legacy stalls as part of its ongoing EVgo ReNew™ efforts.
  • Average Daily Network Throughput: Average daily throughput per stall for the EVgo public network was 281 kilowatt hours per day in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 22% compared to 230 kilowatt hours per day in the second quarter of 2024.
  • EVgo Autocharge+: Autocharge+ accounted for 28% of total charging sessions initiated in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Customer Accounts: Added over 122,000 new customer accounts in the second quarter, with a total of 1.5 million total customer accounts at the end of the quarter.
  • J3400 (NACS) Connectors: Second pilot site with native NACS connectors became operational in June 2025. Additional locations anticipated to be added throughout 2025.
  • PlugShare: PlugShare reached 6.9 million registered users and achieved 9.7 million check-ins since inception.

Financial & Operational Highlights

The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the second quarter of 2025.

  • Revenue of $98.0 million
  • Network Throughput1 of 88 gigawatt-hours
  • Customer Account Additions of over 122,000 accounts
  • Gross Profit of $13.9 million
  • Net Loss Attributable to Class A Common Stockholders of $13.0 million
  • Adjusted Gross Profit2 of $28.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of ($1.9) million
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $14.1 million
  • Capital Expenditures of $26.2 million
  • Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets2 of $17.1 million

1 Network throughput for EVgo public network excludes dedicated and eXtend™ sites.

2 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

                  
(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2'25 Q2'24 Better (Worse)  Q2'25 YTD Q2'24 YTD Better (Worse)
Network Throughput (GWh)  88   65  35%   172   117  47%
Revenue $98,030  $66,619  47%  $173,317  $121,777  42%
Gross profit $13,908  $6,398  117%  $23,231  $13,239  75%
Gross margin  14.2%  9.6% 460 bps   13.4%  10.9% 250 bps
Net loss $(29,821) $(29,610) (1)%  $(56,048) $(57,803) 3%
Adjusted Gross Profit¹ $28,359  $17,658  61%  $53,729  $34,945  54%
Adjusted Gross Margin1  28.9%  26.5% 240 bps   31.0%  28.7% 230 bps
Adjusted EBITDA1 $(1,933) $(7,982) 76%  $(7,862) $(15,189) 48%
                  
1 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in these materials.
 


                  
(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2'25 Q2'24 Change  Q2'25 YTD Q2'24 YTD Change
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $14,089 $7,556 86%  $3,843 $(6,526) 159%
                  
GAAP capital expenditures $26,199 $24,196 8%  $41,191 $45,267  (9)%
Less capital offsets:                 
OEM infrastructure payments  1,898  5,956 (68)%   6,873  11,782  (42)%
Proceeds from capital-build funding  7,180  4,459 61%   9,051  6,139  47%
Total capital offsets  9,078  10,415 (13)%   15,924  17,921  (11)%
Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets1 $17,121 $13,781 24%  $25,267 $27,346  (8)%
                  
1 Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets is a non-GAAP measure and has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of this non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in these materials.
 


         
  6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Increase
Stalls in operation:        
EVgo public network1  3,480  3,190 9%
EVgo dedicated network2  110  40 175%
EVgo eXtend™  760  190 300%
Total stalls in operation   4,350   3,420 27%
         
1 Stalls on publicly available chargers at charging stations that we own and operate on our network.
2 Stalls at charging stations that we own and operate on our network that are only available to dedicated fleet customers.
 

2025 Financial Guidance

EVgo is updating guidance as follows:

  • Total revenue guidance of $350 – $380 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of $(5) million – $10 million

* A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast for EVgo’s second quarter 2025 results will be held today at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT. The webcast will be available at investors.evgo.com.

This press release, along with other investor materials that will be used or referred to during the webcast, including a slide presentation and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest GAAP measures, will also be available on that site.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,100 fast charging stations across over 40 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “assume” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those perceived as express or implied statements regarding EVgo’s future financial and operating performance; EVgo’s future profitability and priorities, including achieving breakeven Adjusted EBITDA; the Facility, including expectations regarding its impact on stall growth and the Facility’s effect on EVgo’s financial performance; EVgo’s development of next generation charging architecture; and EVgo’s progress on its network buildout. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes adversely affecting EVgo’s business; EVgo’s dependence on the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (“EVs”) and growth of the EV and EV charging markets; EVgo’s reliance on existing project finance for the growth of its business, its ability to fully draw on its debt financing from the U.S. Department of Energy (the “DOE Loan”) and its ability to comply with the covenants and other terms thereof; competition from existing and new competitors; EVgo’s ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base and manage its operations; the risks associated with cyclical demand for EVgo’s services and vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns; fluctuations in EVgo’s revenue and operating results; unfavorable conditions or disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo’s ability to obtain additional financing on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo’s ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; evolving domestic and foreign government laws, regulations, rules and standards that impact EVgo’s business, results of operations and financial condition, including regulations impacting the EV charging market and government programs designed to drive broader adoption of EVs and any reduction, modification or elimination of such programs, such as the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, which addresses, among other things, the termination of the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit, other changes in policy under the current administration and 119th Congress and the potential changes in tariffs or sanctions and escalating trade wars; EVgo’s ability to adapt its assets and infrastructure to changes in industry and regulatory standards and market demands related to EV charging; impediments to EVgo’s expansion plans, including permitting and utility-related delays; EVgo’s ability to integrate any businesses it acquires; EVgo’s ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel; risks related to legal proceedings or claims, including liability claims; EVgo’s dependence on third parties, including hardware and software vendors and service providers, utilities and permit-granting entities; supply chain disruptions, elevated rates of inflation and other increases in expenses, including as a result of the implementation of tariffs by the U.S. and other countries; safety and environmental requirements or regulations that may subject EVgo to unanticipated liabilities or costs; EVgo’s ability to enter into and maintain valuable partnerships with commercial or public-entity property owners, landlords and/or tenants, original equipment manufacturers, fleet operators and suppliers; EVgo’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance EVgo’s intellectual property; EVgo’s ability to identify and complete suitable acquisitions or other strategic transactions to meet its goals and integrate key businesses it acquires; and the impact of general economic or political conditions, including associated changes in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy such as elevated interest rates, changing tariff and taxation policies, and geopolitical events such as the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo’s website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Financial Statements

         
EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
         
  June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
(in thousands) (unaudited)    
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $154,468  $117,273 
Restricted cash, current  22,425   3,239 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,292 and $1,196 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  31,860   45,849 
Accounts receivable, capital-build  16,239   17,732 
Prepaids and other current assets  27,386   21,282 
Total current assets  252,378   205,375 
Restricted cash, noncurrent  6,484    
Property, equipment and software, net  415,714   414,968 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  93,879   89,295 
Other assets  30,273   24,321 
Intangible assets, net  34,877   38,750 
Goodwill  31,052   31,052 
Total assets $864,657  $803,761 
         
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $9,828  $13,031 
Accrued liabilities  53,381   42,953 
Operating lease liabilities, current  7,039   7,326 
Deferred revenue, current  45,890   46,258 
Other current liabilities  2,013   1,842 
Total current liabilities  118,151   111,410 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent  87,792   83,043 
Asset retirement obligations  25,597   23,793 
Capital-build liability  53,273   51,705 
Deferred revenue, noncurrent  70,609   70,466 
Earnout liability, at fair value  374   942 
Warrant liabilities, at fair value  4,036   9,740 
Other long-term liabilities  7,705   8,931 
Long-term debt  96,540    
Total liabilities  464,077   360,030 
         
Commitments and contingencies        


Redeemable noncontrolling interest $630,720  $699,840 
       
Stockholders’ deficit      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; none issued and outstanding      
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,200,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 133,526,365 and 129,973,698 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 718,750 shares subject to possible forfeiture) as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  13   13 
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 172,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  17   17 
Accumulated deficit  (230,170)  (256,139)
Total stockholders’ deficit  (230,140)  (256,109)
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit $864,657  $803,761 
         


                 
EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
                 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2024  Change % 2025  2024  Change %
Revenue                
Charging, retail $32,779  $22,336  47% $62,794  $40,662  54%
Charging, commercial¹  8,573   6,176  39%  16,356   11,283  45%
Charging, OEM  7,908   3,638  117%  13,166   6,370  107%
Regulatory credit sales  2,450   1,749  40%  5,236   3,783  38%
Network, OEM  118   1,627  (93)%  1,374   5,050  (73)%
Total charging network  51,828   35,526  46%  98,926   67,148  47%
eXtend  37,385   27,667  35%  60,873   46,818  30%
Ancillary¹  8,817   3,426  157%  13,518   7,811  73%
Total revenue  98,030   66,619  47%  173,317   121,777  42%
                 
Cost of sales                
Charging network¹  32,545   23,056  41%  62,154   41,766  49%
Other¹  37,235   26,016  43%  57,635   45,264  27%
Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization  14,342   11,149  29%  30,297   21,508  41%
Total cost of sales  84,122   60,221  40%  150,086   108,538  38%
Gross profit  13,908   6,398  117%  23,231   13,239  75%
                 
Operating expenses                
General and administrative  40,596   33,827  20%  79,224   68,053  16%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion  4,124   4,958  (17)%  8,219   9,943  (17)%
Total operating expenses  44,720   38,785  15%  87,443   77,996  12%
Operating loss  (30,812)  (32,387) 5%  (64,212)  (64,757) 1%
                 
Interest expense  (909)    *  (1,426)    *
Interest income  1,718   2,064  (17)%  3,412   4,337  (21)%
Other income (expense), net  5   (8) 163%     (17) 100%
Change in fair value of earnout liability  (180)  101  (278)%  568   309  84%
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  360   677  (47)%  5,704   2,395  138%
Total other income, net  994   2,834  (65)%  8,258   7,024  18%
Loss before income tax expense  (29,818)  (29,553) (1)%  (55,954)  (57,733) 3%
Income tax expense  (3)  (57) 95%  (94)  (70) (34)%
Net loss  (29,821)  (29,610) (1)%  (56,048)  (57,803) 3%
Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (16,823)  (19,233) 13%  (31,688)  (37,593) 16%
Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders $(12,998) $(10,377) (25)% $(24,360) $(20,210) (21)%
                 
Net loss per share to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.10) $(0.10)   $(0.18) $(0.19)  
Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted  133,484   105,584     132,644   105,130   
                 
* Percentage not meaningful
¹ During the fourth quarter of 2024, we reclassed revenues earned through our dedicated charging solutions to fleets from commercial charging revenue to ancillary revenue. In addition, the associated costs for those revenues were reclassed from charging network cost of sales to other cost of sales. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.
 


       
EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
       
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
(in thousands) 2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $(56,048) $(57,803)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities      
Depreciation, amortization and accretion  38,516   31,451 
Net loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense  4,518   5,497 
Share-based compensation  12,525   10,103 
Change in fair value of earnout liability  (568)  (309)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  (5,704)  (2,395)
Paid-in-kind interest, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, net of capitalized interest  1,401    
Gain on sales-type lease  (2,500)   
Other  83   5 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable, net  13,988   112 
Prepaids and other current assets and other assets  (4,643)  1,324 
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net  (121)  (3)
Accounts payable  (4,875)  6,130 
Accrued liabilities  8,737   (5,764)
Deferred revenue  (224)  5,461 
Other current and noncurrent liabilities  (1,242)  (335)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  3,843   (6,526)
Cash flows from investing activities      
Capital expenditures  (41,191)  (45,267)
Proceeds from insurance for property losses  24   152 
Net cash used in investing activities  (41,167)  (45,115)
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from long-term debt  94,180    
Proceeds from capital-build funding  9,051   6,139 
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock units  (529)   
Payments of deferred debt issuance costs  (2,513)  (908)
Net cash provided by financing activities  100,189   5,231 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  62,865   (46,410)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  120,512   209,146 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $183,377  $162,736 
 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo’s financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo’s recurring core business operating results.

EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo’s business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see the sections titled “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes some, but not all of the following non-GAAP financial measures, in each case as defined below: “Charging Network Gross Profit,” “Charging Network Gross Margin,” “Adjusted Cost of Sales,” “Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue,” “Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss),” “Adjusted Gross Margin,” “Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses,” “Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue,” “EBITDA,” “EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” and “Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets.” With respect to Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, pursuant to the terms of certain OEM contracts, EVgo is paid well in advance of when revenue can be recognized, and usually, the payment is tied to the number of stalls that commence operations under the applicable contractual arrangement while the related revenue is deferred at the time of payment and is recognized as revenue over time as EVgo provides charging and other services to the OEM and the OEM’s customers. EVgo management therefore uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor its business, including the cash used for, and the return on, its investment in its charging infrastructure. EVgo believes that these measures are useful to investors in evaluating EVgo’s performance and help to depict a meaningful representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling EVgo to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

Charging Network Gross Profit, Charging Network Gross Margin, Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing EVgo’s financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

EVgo defines Charging Network Gross Profit as total charging network revenue less charging network cost of sales. EVgo defines Charging Network Gross Margin as Charging Network Gross Profit divided by total charging network revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as cost of sales before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, and (ii) share-based compensation. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted Cost of Sales as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as revenue less Adjusted Cost of Sales. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as general and administrative expenses before (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) bad debt expense (recoveries), and (iv) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo’s ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, (ii) amortization, (iii) accretion, (iv) interest income, (v) interest expense, and (vi) income tax expense (benefit). EVgo defines EBITDA Margin as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) loss (gain) on investments, (iv) bad debt expense (recoveries), (v) change in fair value of earnout liability, (vi) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and (vii) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo’s ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets as capital expenditures adjusted for the following capital offsets: (i) all payments under OEM infrastructure agreements excluding any amounts directly attributable to OEM customer charging credit programs and pass-through of non-capital expense reimbursements, (ii) proceeds from capital-build funding and (iii) proceeds from the transfer of 30C income tax credits, net of transaction costs. The tables below present quantitative reconciliations of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures as described in this paragraph.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

                 
(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2'25 Q2'24 Change Q2'25 YTD Q2'24 YTD Change
GAAP revenue $98,030  $66,619  47% $173,317  $121,777  42%
                 
GAAP net loss $(29,821) $(29,610) (1)% $(56,048) $(57,803) 3%
GAAP net loss margin  (30.4%)  (44.4%) 1,400 bps  (32.3)%  (47.5)% 1,520 bps
                 
EBITDA adjustments:                
Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization $14,417  $11,288  28% $30,456  $21,764  40%
Amortization  3,330   4,342  (23)%  6,754   8,805  (23)%
Accretion  719   477  51%  1,306   882  48%
Interest expense  909     *  1,426     *
Interest income  (1,718)  (2,064) 17%  (3,412)  (4,337) 21%
Income tax expense  3   57  (95)%  94   70  34%
Total EBITDA adjustments  17,660   14,100  25%  36,624   27,184  35%
EBITDA $(12,161) $(15,510) 22% $(19,424) $(30,619) 37%
EBITDA Margin  (12.4%)  (23.3%) 1,090 bps  (11.2)%  (25.1)% 1,390 bps
                 
Adjusted EBITDA Adjustments:                
Share-based compensation $7,031  $5,402  30% $12,525  $10,103  24%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense  3,319   2,757  20%  4,518   5,497  (18)%
Loss on investments       *     5  (100)%
Bad debt expense  58   81  (28)%  651   311  109%
Change in fair value of earnout liability  180   (101) 278%  (568)  (309) (84)%
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  (360)  (677) 47%  (5,704)  (2,395) (138)%
Other1     66  (100)%  140   2,218  (94)%
Total Adjusted EBITDA adjustments  10,228   7,528  36%  11,562   15,430  (25)%
Adjusted EBITDA $(1,933) $(7,982) 76% $(7,862) $(15,189) 48%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  (2.0%)  (12.0%) 1,000 bps  (4.5)%  (12.5)% 800 bps
                 
* Percentage greater than 999% or not meaningful.
¹ For the six months ended June 30, 2025, comprised primarily of nonrecurring professional fees related to the Secondary Offering, which closed on December 18, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, comprised primarily of costs related to the reorganization of our resources previously announced by us on January 17, 2024.
 

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Charging Network Gross Profit and Charging Network Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

                 
(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2'25 Q2'24 Change Q2'25 YTD Q2'24 YTD Change
GAAP total charging network revenue1 $51,828  $35,526  46% $98,926  $67,148  47%
GAAP charging network cost of sales1  32,545   23,056  41%  62,154   41,766  49%
Charging Network Gross Profit $19,283  $12,470  55% $36,772  $25,382  45%
Charging Network Gross Margin   37.2%   35.1% 210 bps   37.2%   37.8% (60) bps
                 
¹ During the fourth quarter of 2024, we reclassed revenues earned through our dedicated charging solutions to fleets from commercial charging revenue to ancillary revenue. In addition, the associated costs for those revenues were reclassed from charging network cost of sales to other cost of sales. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.
 

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

                 
(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2'25 Q2'24 Change Q2'25 YTD Q2'24 YTD Change
GAAP revenue $98,030  $66,619  47% $173,317  $121,777  42%
GAAP cost of sales  84,122   60,221  40%  150,086   108,538  38%
GAAP gross profit $13,908  $6,398  117% $23,231  $13,239  75%
GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of revenue  85.8%  90.4% (460) bps  86.6%  89.1% (250) bps
GAAP gross margin  14.2%  9.6% 460 bps  13.4%  10.9% 250 bps
                 
Adjusted Cost of Sales adjustments                
Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization $14,342  $11,149  29% $30,297  $21,508  41%
Share-based compensation  109   111  (2)%  201   198  2%
Total Adjusted Cost of Sales adjustments $14,451  $11,260  28%  30,498  $21,706  41%
                 
Adjusted Cost of Sales $69,671  $48,961  42% $119,588  $86,832  38%
Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue  71.1%  73.5% (240) bps  69.0%  71.3% (230) bps
                 
Adjusted Gross Profit $28,359  $17,658  61% $53,729  $34,945  54%
Adjusted Gross Margin  28.9%  26.5% 240 bps  31.0%  28.7% 230 bps
 

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

                 
(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2'25 Q2'24 Change Q2'25 YTD Q2'24 YTD Change
GAAP revenue $98,030  $66,619  47% $173,317  $121,777  42%
                 
GAAP general and administrative expenses $40,596  $33,827  20% $79,224  $68,053  16%
GAAP general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue  41.4%  50.8% (940) bps  45.7%  55.9% (1,020) bps
                 
Less adjustments:                
Share-based compensation $6,922  $5,291  31% $12,324  $9,905  24%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense  3,319   2,757  20%  4,518   5,497  (18)%
Bad debt expense  58   81  (28)%  651   311  109%
Other1     66  (100)%  140   2,218  (94)%
Total adjustments  10,299   8,195  26%  17,633   17,931  (2)%
Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses $30,297  $25,632  18% $61,591  $50,122  23%
Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue  30.9%  38.5% (760) bps  35.5%  41.2% (570) bps
                 
¹ For the six months ended June 30, 2025, comprised primarily of nonrecurring professional fees related to the Secondary Offering, which closed on December 18, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, comprised primarily of costs related to the reorganization of our resources previously announced by us on January 17, 2024.
 

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

                 
(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2'25 Q2'24 Change Q2'25 YTD Q2'24 YTD Change
GAAP capital expenditures $26,199 $24,196 8% $41,191 $45,267 (9)%
                 
Less capital offsets:                
OEM infrastructure payments $1,898 $5,956 (68)% $6,873 $11,782 (42)%
Proceeds from capital-build funding  7,180  4,459 61%  9,051  6,139 47%
Total capital offsets  9,078  10,415 (13)%  15,924  17,921 (11)%
Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets $17,121 $13,781 24% $25,267 $27,346 (8)%
                 
* Percentage not meaningful        
         

For investors:
investors@evgo.com

For Media:
press@evgo.com


