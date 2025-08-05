Xtract One Chosen by Volusia County Schools to Advance School Safety

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its Xtract One Gateway (“Gateway”) system has been chosen by Volusia County Schools in Volusia County, Florida, to increase protective measures for the district’s school security screening process. In partnership with systems integrator CK2 Technologies, phase one of deployment will begin at the county’s high schools in 2025 and the second phase in 2026. With the adoption of 48 Xtract One Gateways, Volusia County Schools is ensuring a protected and inclusive atmosphere for all students, faculty, and visitors for the upcoming school year.

As the new school year swiftly approaches, school districts across the country are taking proactive measures to prioritize school safety by identifying and investing in modern, efficient, and advanced security technologies to aid in their screening procedures. Upon thorough investigation and side-by-side testing of available security screening solutions on the market, many of which require disassembly and the use of separate X-ray machines that need frequent inspection by state-certified personnel, Volusia County Schools recognized the value of Xtract One Gateway’s capabilities to efficiently scan individuals and their belongings without requiring backpacks or bags to be removed.

“Safe school environments are a prerequisite for student success and a foundational standard for the broader communities that support them,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Volusia County Schools’ decision to deploy advanced security screening technology is a testament to the increasing demand for heightened security solutions for high-throughput learning environments. Xtract One Gateway is designed to revolutionize the modern-day security experience, and these phases of deployment at Volusia County Schools for the year ahead reflect our solution’s growth and credibility to redefine global safety standards.”

“At Volusia County Schools, ensuring the safety of our students and staff is our top priority every day, and working with Xtract One reflects that commitment,” said Dr. Carmen Balgobin, Superintendent for Volusia County Schools. “With this innovative solution, we can screen for prohibited items quickly without delaying student entry times or pulling students aside. Through this collaboration, our district is creating a safer and welcoming environment where students can prioritize learning, and the community can feel at ease.”

“When we discover new technology that can help us keep our schools safe, we owe it to students, parents, and staff to pursue it,” said Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood. “This is one more tool we can use to protect lives and give our kids the safe learning environment they deserve.”

Xtract One Gateway is purpose-built for weapons detection in atmospheres with a medium volume of throughput and personal belongings. The system redefines the security experience by balancing powerful threat detection and classification with exceptional flow for individuals walking through the system. Xtract One Gateway uses advanced bi-directional configurable screening and proprietary sensors designed for precise weapons detection and identification to uniquely distinguish everyday items and potential threats, resulting in an industry-leading security process that respects patron privacy. By unobtrusively scanning individuals, their pockets, and bags, Gateway minimizes the need for secondary screenings and bag checks, thanks to its capability to distinguish non-threatening objects such as laptops, 3-ring binders, and spiral notebooks from mass casualty weapons at entrance checkpoints.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Volusia County Schools

Volusia County Schools’ vision is to create life-long learners prepared for an ever-changing global society. The VCS Strategic Plan: https://www.vcsedu.org/strategic-plan .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

