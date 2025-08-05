Phytosterols Market Set to Hit $1.6 Billion by 2028: What’s Driving the Growth?

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global phytosterols market is poised for significant growth, projected to rise from USD 1.0 billion in 2023 to USD 1.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent. With growing awareness of preventive health and demand for plant-based alternatives, phytosterols are gaining popularity across food, pharma, and personal care sectors.

Aging Populations Drive Functional Health Innovation

Aging populations around the world are driving the need for advanced personal care and healthcare products. By 2030, one in six people globally will be over the age of 60, with advanced ager markets like Japan, South Korea, and Singapore leading the trend. Phytosterols, known for their anti-inflammatory properties, are increasingly used in anti-aging creams, sunscreens, and skincare products. They are also gaining traction in infant skin protection and treatment of conditions like eczema.

Chronic Disease Burden Opens New Opportunities

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, obesity, and diabetes has opened up new opportunities for phytosterol-based products. These natural compounds are recognized for their ability to reduce cholesterol absorption in the body, making them a valuable ingredient in heart-health supplements and functional foods. With cardiovascular disease responsible for a third of global deaths, there is growing demand for natural interventions that can reduce risk factors like high cholesterol.

North America Emerges as a Growth Engine

North America is expected to lead phytosterols market growth due to strong consumer awareness and high adoption of plant-based diets. The region’s aging demographic and increasing cases of diabetes are creating higher demand for products that promote heart health and metabolic wellness. Functional foods fortified with phytosterols are gaining traction, driven by a shift toward preventive care and natural solutions. Manufacturers are actively incorporating these ingredients into a wide range of applications including spreads, yogurts, and snacks.

Campesterol Gains Popularity

Among phytosterols, campesterol is showing strong growth thanks to its known anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering properties. It is widely used in dietary supplements and functional foods aimed at managing cardiovascular risk. In addition, its role as a precursor for anabolic steroid compounds has spurred demand in veterinary and sports-related industries. Growing consumer interest in natural, plant-based health solutions continues to elevate the profile of campesterol globally.

Pharmaceuticals Lead in Application Growth

Phytosterols are playing a growing role in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the rapidly expanding dietary supplements segment. These compounds are being used to develop products that support cholesterol management, cardiovascular health, and general wellness. Improved manufacturing processes have made it easier to extract and incorporate phytosterols into supplements. With rising interest in preventive healthcare, pharmaceutical companies are exploring new product formulations that feature these natural ingredients.

Liquid Form Attracts Demand in Functional Foods

Liquid phytosterols are gaining popularity due to their flexibility in formulation and effectiveness in lowering cholesterol. While historically challenged by poor water solubility, advances in technology have made it possible to incorporate liquid phytosterols into a broader range of food and beverage products. Their ease of use and proven health benefits are attracting both manufacturers and consumers in the health-focused food segment.

Leading Companies Shaping the Market

Key players in the global phytosterols industry include ADM, BASF SE, Cargill, International Flavors & Fragrances, Ashland, Matrix Life Science, Wilmar International, Vitae Naturals, and several others. These companies are investing in research, innovation, and global expansion to meet rising demand and tap into emerging applications across regions.

