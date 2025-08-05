LYNO AI Reports Early Engagement in Presale with Over 100,000 Tokens Acquired





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI, a decentralized protocol leveraging machine learning for cross-chain arbitrage trading, has announced a strong start to its presale campaign. During the Early Bird phase, a total of 100,391 LYNO tokens have already been acquired, reflecting increased activity ahead of the next pricing stage. The LYNO presale is currently offering tokens at $0.050, with the price set to increase to $0.055 in the following phase. The protocol is designed to automate arbitrage opportunities across more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains.



Explosive Presale Momentum Validates Demand



The LYNO tokens are currently in its Early Bird presale stage, with the tokens priced at an attractive rate of $0.050 and the next phase is set to increase to $0.055. Having sold 100,391 tokens out of the 16 million available, the high demand indicates that investors are keen to buy during the initial phase in order to maximize on future returns. The presale have seven pre-planned phases, with early buyers receiving a discount and other privileges such as a giveaway where one can win 100,000 units, which is a worthy motive to presale buyers.

The Promise of an AI-Driven DeFi Revolution



At its heart, LYNO AI has a decentralized, AI-enhanced cross-chain arbitrage mechanism that automatically identifies and takes advantage of inefficiencies in trading across over 15 EVM-compatible blockchains, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. This will use machine learning to scan live market information and route and execute trades using smart contracts and flash loans without the need of manual intervention. The protocol’s architecture is composed of:

Data Layer: Aggregates real-time pricing and liquidity data

Layer: Evaluates and ranks the most profitable arbitrage opportunities

Execution Layer: Automates the trading process with cross-chain bridges and flash loans

Settlement Layer: Efficiently distributes profits and refines AI models

This is a smooth automation and cross-blockchain flexibility that defines LYNO AI as an agent of change democratizing arbitrage, which was only available to institutions.

Governance, Security, and Investor Rewards

The LYNO token holders will have the right of governance and will be able to vote on protocol changes, fee structures, and upgrades. In addition, staking can be used by the holders to earn rewards up to 60 percent of the protocol fees. In addition to this, a buyback and burn mechanism is built-in, which works to make the tokens scarcer and possibly appreciate in the long run. Security is of the utmost importance to LYNO, and has been thoroughly audited by Cyberscope. Multi-signature wallets, circuit breakers, slippage controls, and zero-knowledge proofs are some of the features that actively prevent users against front-running attacks and MEV exploits.

It is worth mentioning that the presale is made available to investors by paying with ETH, USDT, or USDC via some of the most popular wallets, such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet, thus offering an easy onboarding process.

The presale traction is a clear pointer to the fact that LYNO AI is the future of DeFi trading. Whales top the list of accumulation as they acquired a large part of tokens at the early stages, which shows investor confidence. The presale with rising prices shows the urgency that new buyers should enter as soon as possible.

To sum up, LYNO AI is a leader in a new generation of DeFi trading with the use of AI and cross-chain integration, and audited security and healthy community incentives. The pre-sale buzz justifies the point that this is an opportunity that should not be ignored. The LYNO AI token presale is underway and interested parties should not waste time to invest and take part in building a successful project that is bound to become a leader in decentralized AI-based arbitrage.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale: https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

