ModelOp Announces Strategic Partnership with Angularis.ai to Deliver Complete Enterprise AI Governance-as-a-Service Solution

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its groundbreaking Agentic AI governance solution launch, ModelOp , the leader in AI lifecycle automation and governance software, today announced a strategic partnership with Angularis.ai, a hands-on AI governance services firm founded by former Bank of New York AI practice lead, Skip McCormick. This collaboration delivers the industry’s first unified solution combining enterprise-grade AI governance software with expert-managed services. It will enable enterprises large and small to operationalize trustworthy AI initiatives faster, more cost-effectively, and with better confidence.

This partnership directly addresses the critical challenges organizations face in scaling AI initiatives: regulatory pressure, lack of internal expertise, and complex technology deployments. ModelOp’s platform provides the automation and control enterprises need to govern today’s advanced AI systems - including GenAI and Agentic AI - while Angularis accelerates implementation with governance playbooks, OKR development, regulatory alignment, and managed services.

“As AI becomes increasingly autonomous and agent-driven, enterprises need both sophisticated technology and deep domain expertise to remain in control,” said Dave Trier, VP of Product at ModelOp. “Our partnership with Angularis eliminates the tradeoff between speed and compliance - giving enterprises a turnkey path to AI governance maturity in 90 days, not 18 months.”

Gartner’s Top Strategic Trends for 2025 report projects that by 2028, a staggering 40% of Chief Information Officers “will demand ‘guardian agents’ be available to autonomously track, oversee or contain the results of AI agent actions.” The partnership brings together ModelOp’s newly launched comprehensive governance toolkit for Agentic AI—including the first enterprise agentic AI chat interface and governance controls for multi-agent systems—with Angularis’ multifaceted advisory and implementation services for regulated industries. Together, they offer a full-stack AI governance solution for Chief Risk Officers, Heads of Model Risk, and Chief Data and AI Officers navigating the rapid proliferation of GenAI, autonomous agents, and LLM-driven tools.

“During my years implementing advanced AI models at the CIA and BNY Mellon, I consistently encountered gaps in governance and oversight. This solution addresses the very challenges I faced firsthand,” said Skip McCormick, Founder and CTO of Angularis.ai. “ModelOp finally provides the centralized control tower we always needed. Angularis adds the ground crew - implementation, optimization, and regulatory translation - so organizations don’t have to build everything from scratch.”



This combined offering meets the growing demand from enterprise and mid-market organizations facing evolving regulatory expectations - from SR 11-7 and NIST RMF to the EU AI Act - and increased board-level scrutiny of AI risk.

The joint solution is now available directly through ModelOp and Angularis.ai, with co-delivery teams already supporting customer deployments. ModelOp and Angularis will also attend Ai4 2025 in Las Vegas on August 11-13, where ModelOp is hosting a session with Prudential Financial on how governance accelerates AI ROI. Attendees can visit Booth #132 or request a private executive briefing to learn more.



About Angularis.ai

Angularis.ai is a full-service AI governance Lifecycle Governance firm specializing in rapid deployment, regulatory alignment, and lifecycle model management for GenAI and agentic systems. Founded by AI industry veterans, Angularis acts as a virtual AI risk team for organizations that need to scale innovation without sacrificing compliance. With tailored workshops, OKR development, agentic AI red teaming, and hands-on managed services, Angularis makes world-class AI governance achievable for organizations of any size. Learn more at www.angularis.ai

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leader in AI lifecycle automation and governance software, purpose-built for enterprises. It enables organizations to bring all of their AI initiatives - from ML and Deep Learning to GenAI and Agentic AI - to market faster, at scale, and with the confidence of end-to-end control, oversight, and value realization. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world - including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies - because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp as a leading vendor in AI governance and end-to-end lifecycle automation. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3af40e4-ef6a-43a8-984f-01684b966d65