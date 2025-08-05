BIO-key, Provider of Identity and Access Management Solutions with Enhanced Biometrics, Hosts Q2 Investor Call Wed. Aug. 13th at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management solutions featuring passwordless, phoneless, and tokenless Identity-Bound Biometric authentication, will host its second quarter 2025 investor call on Wednesday, August 13th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released before the stock market opens that morning. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the conference call and host a Q&A session.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

