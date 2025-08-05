Coralogix Becomes First Observability Vendor to Achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification for Responsible AI Management

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix, the leading full-stack observability platform provider, today announced it has achieved accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). The certification, achieved in partnership with global auditing and advisory leader BDO, affirms that the governance processes underpinning Coralogix’s AI-powered solutions meet the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 standard. Coralogix is the first observability vendor to earn the certification, and one of the first 100 global recipients overall.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 provides a framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving AI management systems. It focuses on key pillars such as transparency, accountability, ethical use, and regulatory compliance. The scope of certification includes the design, development, and operation of Coralogix’s agentic AI observability assistant, Olly, along with the Coralogix AI Center and all AI-enabled observability capabilities.

This announcement marks the latest of several ISO certifications that BDO has helped Coralogix to achieve over a three-year partnership. The auditing firm served as an important consulting partner, providing guidance on AI cybersecurity methodology to help ensure ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification. For organizations adopting AI to monitor production systems and workloads, this validation offers a new level of assurance that Coralogix’s AI management system is not only effective, but also built on a foundation of governance and trust.

The certificate was issued by Standards Institution of Israel, an accredited ISO certification body.

“AI observability is not just a technical challenge, but an ethical and operational one,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO at Coralogix. “This certification validates the systems and safeguards that we’ve built to ensure our AI delivers value responsibly and reflects our belief in complete transparency and accountability. We are now prepared for the future when certification will become mandatory, and ahead of the game in providing safe, transparent and responsible AI solutions for our customers.”

“We are pleased to work closely with Coralogix to help them to earn the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification,” said Adi Roze, Director, Head of Cyber Risk Advisory, BDO Israel. “As AI becomes central to digital infrastructure, companies need partners that understand not only how to build and deploy AI, but how to do so with rigor and responsibility. Coralogix has shown that commitment at every level of their AI development.”

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a full-stack observability platform that enables businesses to monitor and manage data in real time, providing instant insights without the need for indexing. The platform supports Log Analytics, application performance monitoring (APM), security information and event management (SIEM), real user monitoring (RUM), and infrastructure monitoring, offering complete visibility into AI performance, security, and governance in a single solution. Coralogix offers a simple pricing model based on data volume, along with world-class support that ensures rapid response times and swift resolutions. To learn more, visit www.coralogix.com .

About BDO Israel Cyber Center

BDO Israel’s Cyber Security Center, part of the global BDO network, works with organizations across EMEA to design, implement, and certify responsible AI programs under ISO/IEC 42001:2023. In parallel, the center delivers advisory and managed services across cyber risk assessments, compliance readiness, third-party risk, and business continuity. Its operational capabilities include MDR, MTE, incident response, penetration testing, cyber intelligence, and OT security, all mapped to frameworks such as ISO, NIST, DORA, and CMMC. The center’s approach combines regulatory insight with real-world execution, supporting secure and accountable technology adoption. Visit BDO Israel’s Cyber Security Center:

https://www.bdo.co.il/en-gb/services/bdo-consulting/technology-cyber/

