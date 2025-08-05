CasinoTrac™ Continues Nevada Expansion

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc . (OTCQX: TBTC) today announced that a new Nevada casino partner is installing the CasinoTrac CMS system, and a long-time customer is upgrading from our classic system to our latest comprehensive technology stack featuring enhanced capabilities for Loyalty, Bonusing, & Operations.

Barton’s Club 93 Casino Hotel, under new ownership, GLM Gaming, LLC, as part of a significant property remodel and renovation is upgrading the slot system to CasinoTrac’s high-speed, Secure, Unified, and Stable PlayerLINQ™ network, which drives player engagement through the programmatic, custom SlotSUITE™ platform while turbocharging efficiency and time on device with SelfPAY™. Additionally, implementing KTMobile™ for patron connectivity and cardless ease, and DataTrac for next-generation Loyalty marketing, operations data analytics, and visualizations.

"Investing in and deploying new technology that will materially enhance our patrons' experience on and off property is extremely exciting for us. The robust functionality of CasinoTrac's suite of products continues to help us reach our operational goals and grow our business expeditiously," said Christian Goode, President and CEO of GLM Gaming LLC.

Border Inn Casino will deploy CasinoTrac’s high-speed, Secure, Unified, and Stable PlayerLINQ™ network, NV Tech Standard 3-compliant accounting, and CTLoyalty™ for Patron & Club Management, powered by CasinoTrac’s bonusing, auto-tiering, and reflexive rewards functions.

"CasinoTrac is a lifesaver and a no-brainer. They enhance our customer experience while improving the efficiency of our gaming staff. Our only regret is that we didn't get a chance to implement their solution sooner," said Cang Quach, President of Border Inn Casino, Inc.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Nevada. The Border Inn Casino is our 44th casino in the state; together with the expansion of CasinoTrac at Barton’s Club 93 is a testament to our CMS-first technology position and the dedication of our team," said Chad Hoehne, president and CEO of Table Trac, Inc. “Supportive, not restrictive technology and enhanced customer experiences, are the bedrock of our customer success strategy, to ensure patrons enjoy their time while the management operates within a secure and proven system.”

About Barton’s Club 93

Located in Jackpot, Nevada, on the Nevada–Idaho border, Barton’s Club 93 is a premier gaming and hospitality destination featuring 320 slot machines, 12 table games, and a 100-room hotel. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and top-notch service, Barton’s Club 93 offers guests an exciting gaming experience, comfortable accommodations, and convenient access to dining and entertainment.

About Border Inn Casino

The Border Inn Casino is a cozy and unique mountain‑side destination offering a lively gaming experience nestled right on the Utah-Nevada Border. With 30 slot machines, it provides a laid‑back getaway in a charming rustic setting, paired with an onsite restaurant, bar, gas station, and coffee shop for grabbing a bite or drink while you relax. Guests appreciate our hospitable staff, pet-friendly environment, and mountain‑range vibes. When you're ready to refuel, you’ll find a 24/7 café and market serving hearty plates and breakfasts, plus RV hookups, motel rooms, and EV charging — making it a perfectly unexpected but welcome stop when exploring the HWY 50 a.k.a. “Loneliest Road in America.” We are only 7 miles from the visitor center for Great Basin National Park, renowned for its majestic 13,000-foot Wheeler Peak, spectacular Lehman Caves, and designated Dark Skies.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells, and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable, and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, regulator-approved slot and table game accounting, kiosk promotions, and vault and cage controls. The Company’s systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting, and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry. Paramount in our extensive Intellectual Property catalog is the Company’s patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company’s suite of management systems and kiosks is installed with ongoing support and maintenance contracts with 115 casino owner-operators and 40+ sovereign Indian tribes, in over 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features and ancillary products. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those outlined in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.