STACK Infrastructure Pilots First Use of Electrochemical Low-Carbon Cement in Data Center Construction

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, in collaboration with Sublime Systems (“Sublime”), creator of Sublime Cement®, today announced the completion of a pilot pour of ultra-low-carbon cement at a STACK Prince William County, Virginia campus. The pour marks the first use of Sublime’s electrochemically produced cement in the data center industry, reinforcing STACK’s commitment to sustainable construction and innovation.

“This is what innovation looks like in action,” said Trevor Johnson, Deputy Director, Prince William County Department of Economic Development and Tourism. “When you see companies like STACK and Sublime Systems joining forces to tackle real sustainability challenges with practical solutions, you know you’re witnessing something special. Prince William County is proud to be part of this story.”

The pilot’s cement pour covered a portion of a high traffic loading dock to test long-term durability of this novel material. Performance tests results received to date, including compressive strength, have exceeded expected performance standards. With AI-driven growth fueling a surge in data center construction, aligning this development with climate goals has become critical, elevating innovations like Sublime Cement as a key solution.

“With STACK among the most innovative and forward-thinking data center developers, the piloting of carbon-avoiding Sublime Cement is a powerful validation of our technology in the infrastructure that is essential for enabling the digital economy,” said Dr. Leah Ellis, CEO and Co-founder of Sublime Systems. “Across the many concrete applications in a data center, loading docks endure significant wear and stress, making this placement perfect for showcasing the superior durability of Sublime Cement.”

“This pilot spanned a portion of a loading dock, yet its impact extends far beyond its footprint,” said Bethany Brantley, Head of Sustainability, STACK Infrastructure. “As the first deployment of Sublime’s low-carbon cement in a data center application, it marks a milestone for the industry. It sets a new standard not only in how we build, but in how we lead, with tangible benefits for the environment, our clients, and the local communities we serve.”

This first-ever data center application of Sublime Cement marks a major milestone in sustainable and responsible construction innovation in the industry. By embracing low-carbon materials, while leveraging local and industry partnerships to meet bold climate commitments, this pilot represents one of many steps STACK is taking in its journey toward Net Zero. In parallel, STACK continues to explore and implement cutting-edge strategies to reduce embodied carbon, including high supplementary cementitious material (SCM) replacement and the use of mineralized carbon dioxide solutions. These efforts reflect a holistic, forward-looking approach to climate responsibility, reinforcing STACK’s position at the forefront of responsible digital infrastructure development.

