Postino Elevates Hospitality Through Personalization With Bikky

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bikky, the customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, announced its partnership with Postino, a nationally growing restaurant and wine bar known for its neighborhood charm and cult-like following. Bikky’s insights will be instrumental as the group works towards building a bespoke, personalized and engaging experience for each of its guests.

Founded in 2001, Postino is known and loved for their accessible approach to wine, shareable bruschetta boards, and unmatched hospitality. “When we opened, wine bars and restaurants of that category were, for many, a very intimidating experience,” says Brittany Baldwin, VP of Marketing at Postino. “We were passionate about creating something more community-oriented and approachable—‘wine for the people.’” Since then, they’ve earned a loyal following across 7 states by prioritizing authenticity, community, inspired spaces and connection at each of their 34 locations.

Heading into 2025, the Postino team began looking for a tool to help them better understand guest behavior and power a more data-driven marketing and guest engagement strategy. But traditional loyalty tools were too rigid and discount-focused for their four-walls-first approach, which was centered on dine-in offers like exclusive LTO menu items and their daily Happy Hour.

To find a partner better suited to their business vision and goals, they focused their search on a flexible, best-in-class partner that could integrate seamlessly into their modular tech stack. As a CDP purpose-built for restaurants, Bikky offered the key capabilities the team was looking for: the ability to surface high-level trends in guest behavior, tailor marketing messages accordingly, and measure their impact on guest engagement and frequency.

“I’m a huge believer in best-of-breed tech stacks where the right partners do what they need to do and do it really well,” says Ellie Ovsenik, Director of Digital Marketing at Upward Projects, Postino’s parent company. “Bikky has allowed us to validate large-scale trends and connect them to our CRM for personalization. They’ve designed a CDP that really reflects the needs of the restaurant industry, as well as the unique needs of our brands.”

The team has integrated Bikky with HubSpot, their CRM, to bring a more personalized touch to guest communications and enhance the overall hospitality experience. This integration allows for automated lifecycle marketing that directly reflects how guests engage with the brand. For instance, Bikky’s data revealed that 55% of new Postino guests order bruschetta on their first visit, while returning guests tend to branch out, with 70% exploring new categories on the menu. This finding led the team to feature bruschetta more prominently in new and onboarding guest marketing messages. “The data affirms the importance of bruschetta to our new guest onboarding strategy, and indicates that after first being introduced to the brand with that item, guests feel more comfortable and excited about branching out to other offerings,” says Ovsenik.

Postino is also using Bikky to elevate how it opens and nurtures new locations, with a focus on creating lasting guest relationships from day one. By studying traffic patterns over the first 12 months of a restaurant’s life, the team has uncovered insights about the natural rhythm of guest excitement and repeat behavior. This has helped them time their marketing, PR, and paid media efforts to sustain momentum and keep hospitality at the forefront, long after the initial buzz fades.

Looking ahead, the Postino team is exploring even more ways to use Bikky data to shape an experience that feels intentional and curated. While their wine list shifts seasonally, they’ve begun partnering with Bikky to group wines into broader varietal families, making it easier to track guest preferences and tailor future offerings. This approach ensures that their food and beverage program evolves with the tastes and habits of the guests they serve.

Bikky will also be central to Postino’s next wave of guest engagement programs. Their wine subscription will relaunch later this year with a renewed focus on delighting their most passionate wine lovers. They’re also preparing to roll out a digital guest engagement program designed to create more meaningful moments for both first-timers and longtime fans. Bikky’s insights will guide these programs, helping the team deliver personalization that feels intuitive and aligned with the brand’s authentic, people-first approach.

“Bikky has been crucial in moving from one-message-for-all to true personalization that reflects what guests are actually doing,” says Ovsenik.

“Postino represents the best of hospitality-driven restaurant brands—they've built an incredible community around authentic experiences, and now they're using data to make those experiences even more personal and meaningful,” says Abhinav Kapur, CEO of Bikky. “Their ability to turn insights into action—like recognizing the power of bruschetta in driving trial and incorporating it into their marketing for onboarding guests—shows how smart brands can blend personalization with authenticity to strengthen guest relationships.”

In a competitive dining landscape, the most forward-thinking brands turn to Bikky to understand how every decision influences guest behavior. Postino joins a growing list of hospitality leaders—including Bojangles, Playa Bowls, and Dave’s Hot Chicken—who rely on Bikky to bring data to life in service of the guest.

Postino, a fast-growing restaurant and wine bar concept from Upward Projects, was born in a historic 1940s-era Arizona post office in 2001 and has since been dedicated to giving customers a hyper-localized dining experience within the community. Today, Postino continues this tradition with 34 unique locations in seven states, many set in historically relevant buildings integral to the neighborhoods that surround them. The menu offers wine from a bevy of varietals; a wide selection of beer on tap and in bottles & cans, hand-crafted cocktails; an eclectic selection of snacks, soups, salads, and paninis; a dozen different types of bruschetta; a selection of desserts; and a host of non-alcoholic beverage options. For more information, visit postinowinecafe.com .

Bikky is a customer data platform exclusively for multi-unit restaurant brands.

With Bikky, brands like Dave's Hot Chicken, Bojangles, and Playa Bowls clearly understand how their marketing, menu, and operations impact guest traffic and frequency. By connecting with your entire tech stack—from POS to loyalty—Bikky delivers insight on up to 90% of your guest base, empowering you to make informed, fast decisions that drive incremental sales.

Bikky is based in New York City and has raised nearly $15 million in funding to date.

