Freshworks to Host Investor Day 2025 on September 11, 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced that it will host its Investor Day 2025 on Thursday, September 11 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco. Members of the Freshworks executive leadership team will provide in-depth insights about the company’s vision, long-term strategy, product innovation, go-to-market priorities, and financial outlook—discussing how the company’s uncomplicated, AI-assisted customer and employee service software will drive future growth at Freshworks.

A livestream will be accessible the day of the event at https://www.freshworks.com/Freshworks-Investor-Day-Virtual/ .

