Upexi Surpasses 2 Million SOL in its Treasury

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today released its periodic update.

“July was a game-changing month for Upexi, particularly with respect to accretive capital raises and a resulting drastic increase in our Solana treasury,” stated Allan Marshall, Upexi’s Chief Executive Officer. “During the month, we raised over $200 million and grew our Solana holdings by over 172% to 2 million SOL. And we continued to generate additional value for shareholders via an estimated 8% staking yield and additional purchases of discounted locked Solana.”

Below are a few highlights from July.

Treasury Update as of August 4, 2025

Treasury: Upexi held 2,000,518 SOL, up 172% from the 735,692 SOL at the end of June 2025.

Net Asset Value: Using the August 4, 2025 price of $167.26 per SOL i , the 2,000,518 SOL are valued at $334 million.

, the 2,000,518 SOL are valued at $334 million. SOL per Share: Using 58.9 million shares issued and outstanding on August 4, 2025, Upexi has approximately 0.0339 SOL per common share, or $5.68 per common share.

Staking: Substantially all the Company’s SOL are being staked, earning an ~8% yield. The current daily yield is approximately $65,000 a day in revenue.

Locked SOL: Approximately 57% of the portfolio was locked SOL when purchased at a mid-teens discount to the SOL spot price and providing for built-in gains for shareholders.

Valuation: Using the closing price of Upexi stock on August 4, 2025, Upexi traded at a Basic mNAV of 0.9x and a Fully-Loaded mNAV of 1.6x, with calculation details in the Appendix below.

Business Initiatives

Upexi Events / Multimedia Recap

Solana Monthly Recap

Network Performance: Solana recorded strong growth and market share numbers across most major metrics, including daily active addresses and network fees, detailed more in the chart below.

and market share numbers across most major metrics, including daily active addresses and network fees, detailed more in the chart below. Protocol Development: Solana developers proposed increasing Solana’s block limit to 100m compute units (after increasing it to 60m earlier in the month), Jito proposed a new Block Assembly Marketplace enabling application transaction sequencing, determinism, and privacy assurances, and key Solana players released an Internet Capital Markets roadmap.

ETF Progress: REX-Osprey’s Solana Staking ETF launched and surpassed $100m in AUM in 12 trading days, and the SEC asked prospective spot SOL ETF issuers to refile amended applications by July 31 setting up potential approval ahead of the October decision deadline.

Tokenization: Backed Finance’s tokenized equity product xStocks launched across Solana's DeFi ecosystem and major centralized exchanges, crypto exchange Bullish partnered with Solana Foundation to use Solana-native stablecoins for trading and clearing operations, and Japanese digital bank Minna Bank announced it is exploring stablecoins in partnership with Fireblocks and Solana.

Launchpad Wars: Pump.fun raised $600m in 12 minutes via an ICO in its quest to take on social media giants, LetsBonk overtook pump.fun in launchpad market share, and Jupiter launched its Jupiter Studio to enter the fray.





Solana Major Metrics, July 2025 July 2025 YoY Growth Market Share Daily Active Addresses, m 4.4 144% 34% Daily Transactions, $b 3.4 62% 72% Dex Volumes, $b 75.2 -37% 17% Fees, $m 41.1 2640% 25% TVL, $b 8.7 98% 10% Sources: Artemis. Note: Market share calculated using Ethereum, Avalanche C-Chain, Sui, Solana, Base, Polygon POS, BNB Chain, Tron, and Cardano.



Appendix – Valuation Tables

The calculation of Basic mNAV is as follows:

Current Metrics & Basic mNAV Market Cap Total shares currently issued and outstanding 58,893,261 Stock price $5.02 Market cap $295,644,170 Treasury Net Asset Value Total SOL held 2,000,518 SOL price $167.26 Treasury net asset value $334,606,641 Basic mNAV 0.88 Sources: Yahoo Finance, CoinMarketCap. Note: Uses UPXI closing price on August 4, 2025.

Fully-Loaded mNAV, which adjusts for certain possible or likely items and can supplement investor analysis, assumes the following: 1) pre-funded warrants are converted into common equity shares, 2) the roughly $150 million convertible notes convert to equity, 3) the outstanding line is repaid, and 4) cash on hand is used to buy Solana. The calculation of Fully-Loaded mNAV is as follows:

Adjusted Metrics & Fully-Loaded mNAV Market Cap (Adjusted) Total shares currently issued and outstanding 58,893,261 Pre-funded warrants 0 Shares underlying $150m convertible note if converted 35,292,978 Share count (adjusted) 94,186,239 Stock price $5.02 Market cap (adjusted) $472,814,920 Treasury Net Asset Value (Adjusted) Total SOL held 2,000,518 SOL price $167.26 Treasury net asset value $334,606,641 Subtract outstanding line $40,000,000 Add cash on hand $7,000,000 Treasury net asset value (adjusted) $301,606,641 Fully-Loaded mNAV 1.57 Sources: Yahoo Finance, CoinMarketCap. Note: Uses UPXI closing price on August 4, 2025. Assumes cash on hand is used to buy spot SOL.



About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi’s treasury strategy and future developments, visit www.upexi.com.

