Upexi Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Digital Asset Revenue was $5.1 Million for the Quarter

Gross Profit Increased 126% YoY to $6.7 Million for the Quarter

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, February 10, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the “Company” or “Upexi”), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025.

“Our conviction in the long-term opportunity for Solana and our strategy remains stronger than ever despite the challenging market environment over the last several months - dynamics which we view as cyclical, not structural,” said Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Upexi. “During the quarter, we continued to drive our business forward by delivering $5.1 million of digital asset revenue, raising approximately $10 million from a private placement, and implementing a $50 million share repurchase program. We remain encouraged by the increased development, usage and adoption of Solana across the financial landscape and have continued to grow our Solana holdings on a per-share basis. We believe we are well-positioned with a scalable model designed to drive sustainable growth, cash flow, and value creation over time for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Total revenue for the quarter was approximately $8.1 million, compared to $4.0 million for the same quarter ended December 31, 2024. Revenue from operations from the consumer brands business totaled $2.9 million. Digital asset revenue, which primarily consists of staking income, totaled $5.1 million.

Gross profit totaled $6.7 million, up 126% year-over-year, due mainly to the addition of the digital asset treasury business.

Net loss totaled $178.9 million, or $2.94 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(1.24) per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This net loss was largely driven by $164.5 million of unrealized losses on digital assets, reflecting non-cash quarter-end fair value adjustments, as well as $8.3 million of stock-based compensation expense.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

As of February 9, 2026, the Company had 69,760,581 shares of common stock outstanding.





Operational and Other Highlights Subsequent to the Quarter

Announced forthcoming strategic shift to a high-return treasury strategy.

Previously-filed shelf registration statement on Form S-3 went effective.

Announced the pricing of a $36 million private placement convertible note in exchange for locked Solana.

Announced the pricing of a $7.4 million registered direct offering.

Current cash on hand stands at approximately $9.7 million.





The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for this period is available on the SEC’s website and on Upexi’s IR website.

Conference Call Information

Event: Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International) Webcast https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar



For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until February 24, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13758450.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.

UPEXI, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

December 31, June 30, 2025 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,616,765 $ 2,975,150 Accounts receivable, net 594,552 157,515 Inventory, net 728,273 1,152,870 Due from VitaMedica transition 304,880 228,017 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,302,064 350,836 Current digital assets at fair value 164,703,917 49,913,655 Purchase price receivable - VitaMedica 2,000,000 2,000,000 Total current assets 171,250,451 56,778,043 Property and equipment, net 543,246 2,052,573 Intangible assets, net 874,733 163,113 Goodwill 673,854 848,854 Deferred tax asset 5,948,858 5,948,858 Digital assets at fair value, net of current 90,998,464 56,083,525 Other assets 218,710 192,123 Right-of-use asset, net

636,449 1,739,755 Total other assets

99,894,314 67,028,801 Total assets

$ 271,144,765 $ 123,806,844 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 665,840 $ 1,039,370 Accrued compensation 3,111,115 3,470,296 Deferred revenue 47,287 13,155 Accrued liabilities 1,964,281 356,064 Accrued interest 2,902,942 792,449 Acquisition payable 260,652 260,652 Current portion of promissory notes 560,000 560,000 Short-term treasury debt 62,695,723 20,000,000 Current portion of Cygnet subsidiary notes payable 5,380,910 5,380,910 Current portion of operating lease payable 263,672 691,010 Total current liabilities 77,852,422 32,563,906 Operating lease payable, net of current portion 460,134 1,145,440 Convertible notes payable 144,115,480 - Total long-term liabilities 144,575,614 1,145,440

Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 150,000 and 150,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2 2 Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, and 63,212,588 and 38,270,571 shares issued, respectively 632 383 Treasury stock, 416,226 and 0, as of December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively (799,277 ) - Additional paid in capital 222,236,002 150,640,935 Accumulated deficit (172,720,630 ) (60,543,822 ) Total stockholders' equity

48,716,729 90,097,498 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 271,144,765 $ 123,806,844

UPEXI, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Revenue $ 2,908,527 $ 4,005,492 $ 6,064,655 $ 8,362,007 Digital asset revenue 5,143,513 - 11,227,130 - Total revenue 8,052,040 4,005,492 17,291,785 8,362,007 Cost of revenue 1,340,881 1,031,386 2,297,626 2,457,833 Gross profit 6,711,159 2,974,106 14,994,159 5,904,174 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 915,841 949,963 1,983,396 1,991,388 Distribution costs 924,201 1,276,422 1,811,797 2,732,147 General and administrative 5,522,786 1,548,590 14,779,994 2,916,280 Unrealized loss on digital assets 164,495,019 - 86,498,895 - Realized loss on digital asset revenue conversion to USD 341,599 - 341,599 - Stock-based compensation 8,300,673 32,578 14,057,071 173,876 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,190 19,190 38,380 38,380 Impairment on assets from manufacturing shut down 1,422,289 - 1,422,289 - Depreciation 134,388 220,562 270,290 460,467 182,075,986 4,047,305 121,203,711 8,312,538 Loss from operations (175,364,827 ) (1,073,199 ) (106,209,552 ) (2,408,364 ) Other expense, net Interest expense, net (3,604,709 ) (228,111 ) (6,304,092 ) (518,523 ) Other income, net 44,606 - 336,836 - Other expense, net (3,560,103 ) (228,111 ) (5,967,256 ) (518,523 ) Loss on operations before income tax (178,924,930 ) (1,301,310 ) (112,176,808 ) (2,926,887 ) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - Net loss $ (178,924,930 ) $ (1,301,310 ) $ (112,176,808 ) $ (2,926,887 ) Basic loss per share: Loss per share $ (2.94 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (1.93 ) $ (2.80 ) Diluted loss per share: Loss per share $ (2.94 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (1.93 ) $ (2.80 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 60,829,603 1,045,429 58,085,114 1,045,429 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 60,829,603 1,045,429 58,085,114 1,045,429



