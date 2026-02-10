Upexi Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Digital Asset Revenue was $5.1 Million for the Quarter

Gross Profit Increased 126% YoY to $6.7 Million for the Quarter

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, February 10, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the “Company” or “Upexi”),  a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025.

“Our conviction in the long-term opportunity for Solana and our strategy remains stronger than ever despite the challenging market environment over the last several months - dynamics which we view as cyclical, not structural,” said Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Upexi. “During the quarter, we continued to drive our business forward by delivering $5.1 million of digital asset revenue, raising approximately $10 million from a private placement, and implementing a $50 million share repurchase program. We remain encouraged by the increased development, usage and adoption of Solana across the financial landscape and have continued to grow our Solana holdings on a per-share basis. We believe we are well-positioned with a scalable model designed to drive sustainable growth, cash flow, and value creation over time for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

  • Total revenue for the quarter was approximately $8.1 million, compared to $4.0 million for the same quarter ended December 31, 2024.
    • Revenue from operations from the consumer brands business totaled $2.9 million.
    • Digital asset revenue, which primarily consists of staking income, totaled $5.1 million.
  • Gross profit totaled $6.7 million, up 126% year-over-year, due mainly to the addition of the digital asset treasury business.
  • Net loss totaled $178.9 million, or $2.94 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(1.24) per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This net loss was largely driven by $164.5 million of unrealized losses on digital assets, reflecting non-cash quarter-end fair value adjustments, as well as $8.3 million of stock-based compensation expense.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $1.6 million as of December 31, 2025.
  • As of February 9, 2026, the Company had 69,760,581 shares of common stock outstanding.

Operational and Other Highlights Subsequent to the Quarter

  • Announced forthcoming strategic shift to a high-return treasury strategy.
  • Previously-filed shelf registration statement on Form S-3 went effective.
  • Announced the pricing of a $36 million private placement convertible note in exchange for locked Solana.
  • Announced the pricing of a $7.4 million registered direct offering.
  • Current cash on hand stands at approximately $9.7 million.

The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for this period is available on the SEC’s website and on Upexi’s IR website.

Conference Call Information

Event:Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call
Date:Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Time:5:30 p.m. ET
Live Call:1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International)
Webcasthttps://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar
  

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until February 24, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13758450.

About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email: brian.rudick@upexi.com
Phone: (203) 442-5391

Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
Upexi@KCSA.com

Media Relations Inquiries
Greg or Katie @STiR-communications.com
STiR-communications.com

 
UPEXI, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
       
  December 31,  June 30, 
  2025  2025 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash $1,616,765  $2,975,150 
Accounts receivable, net  594,552   157,515 
Inventory, net  728,273   1,152,870 
Due from VitaMedica transition  304,880   228,017 
Prepaid expenses and other receivables  1,302,064   350,836 
Current digital assets at fair value  164,703,917   49,913,655 
Purchase price receivable - VitaMedica  2,000,000   2,000,000 
Total current assets  171,250,451   56,778,043 
         
Property and equipment, net  543,246   2,052,573 
Intangible assets, net  874,733   163,113 
Goodwill  673,854   848,854 
Deferred tax asset  5,948,858   5,948,858 
Digital assets at fair value, net of current  90,998,464   56,083,525 
Other assets  218,710   192,123 
Right-of-use asset, net
  636,449   1,739,755 
Total other assets
  99,894,314   67,028,801 
         
Total assets
 $271,144,765  $123,806,844 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $665,840  $1,039,370 
Accrued compensation  3,111,115   3,470,296 
Deferred revenue  47,287   13,155 
Accrued liabilities  1,964,281   356,064 
Accrued interest  2,902,942   792,449 
Acquisition payable  260,652   260,652 
Current portion of promissory notes  560,000   560,000 
Short-term treasury debt  62,695,723   20,000,000 
Current portion of Cygnet subsidiary notes payable  5,380,910   5,380,910 
Current portion of operating lease payable  263,672   691,010 
Total current liabilities  77,852,422   32,563,906 
         
Operating lease payable, net of current portion  460,134   1,145,440 
Convertible notes payable  144,115,480   - 
         
Total long-term liabilities  144,575,614   1,145,440 

  

Stockholders' equity      
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 150,000 and 150,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  2   2 
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, and 63,212,588 and 38,270,571 shares issued, respectively  632   383 
Treasury stock, 416,226 and 0, as of December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively  (799,277)  - 
         
Additional paid in capital  222,236,002   150,640,935 
Accumulated deficit  (172,720,630)  (60,543,822)
Total stockholders' equity
  48,716,729   90,097,498 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $271,144,765  $123,806,844 
         

   

 
UPEXI, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Six Months Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
             
Revenue            
Revenue $2,908,527  $4,005,492  $6,064,655  $8,362,007 
Digital asset revenue  5,143,513   -   11,227,130   - 
Total revenue  8,052,040   4,005,492   17,291,785   8,362,007 
                 
Cost of revenue  1,340,881   1,031,386   2,297,626   2,457,833 
                 
Gross profit  6,711,159   2,974,106   14,994,159   5,904,174 
                 
Operating expenses                
Sales and marketing  915,841   949,963   1,983,396   1,991,388 
Distribution costs  924,201   1,276,422   1,811,797   2,732,147 
General and administrative  5,522,786   1,548,590   14,779,994   2,916,280 
Unrealized loss on digital assets  164,495,019   -   86,498,895   - 
Realized loss on digital asset revenue conversion to USD  341,599   -   341,599   - 
Stock-based compensation  8,300,673   32,578   14,057,071   173,876 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  19,190   19,190   38,380   38,380 
Impairment on assets from manufacturing shut down  1,422,289   -   1,422,289   - 
Depreciation  134,388   220,562   270,290   460,467 
   182,075,986   4,047,305   121,203,711   8,312,538 
                 
Loss from operations  (175,364,827)  (1,073,199)  (106,209,552)  (2,408,364)
                 
Other expense, net                
Interest expense, net  (3,604,709)  (228,111)  (6,304,092)  (518,523)
Other income, net  44,606   -   336,836   - 
Other expense, net  (3,560,103)  (228,111)  (5,967,256)  (518,523)
                 
Loss on operations before income tax  (178,924,930)  (1,301,310)  (112,176,808)  (2,926,887)
                 
Income tax benefit (expense)  -   -   -   - 
                 
Net loss $(178,924,930) $(1,301,310) $(112,176,808) $(2,926,887)
                 
Basic loss per share:                
Loss per share $(2.94) $(1.24) $(1.93) $(2.80)
                 
Diluted loss per share:                
Loss per share $(2.94) $(1.24) $(1.93) $(2.80)
                 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  60,829,603   1,045,429   58,085,114   1,045,429 
Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding  60,829,603   1,045,429   58,085,114   1,045,429 
                 



