Upexi to Participate in A.G.P.’s Digital Asset Innovation Summit on February 22-25

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (“Upexi” or the “Company”), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at A.G.P.’s Digital Asset Innovation Summit on February 22-25, 2026, at the Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

A.G.P.’s Digital Asset Innovation Summit

Date: February 22-25, 2026

Location: Park Hyatt, Beaver Creek, Colorado

Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

Format: Investor Meetings

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Upexi@KCSA.com .

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana, the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain, Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.

