Celestica Introduces New Enterprise Storage Controller Designed for Peak Performance, High Availability and Easy Scalability

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, supply chain and platform solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today introduced the SC6110 , a 2U dual-node, all-flash 32-drive bay storage controller designed for performance and efficiency. The SC6110 platform integrates a host of performance, high availability and scalability features to meet the demands of modern enterprises, building upon Celestica’s legacy of excellence in storage design and manufacturing.

The SC6110 offers support for up to 32 E3.S PCIe Gen 5 NVMe dual-port solid-state drives (SSD) and was designed for high availability, featuring redundant architecture with battery backup and hot-swappable components. Powered by AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9004 Series processors, each of the SC6110’s redundant nodes offer boosted performance and efficiency. The performance and reliability of the SC6110 make it ideally suited to mission-critical enterprise applications like AI infrastructure and high-performance computing (HPC), as well as core business applications like database, online transaction processing (OLTP), and file sharing.

“Organizations are creating and managing vast quantities of data, leveraging immediate data analysis to drive their operational decision-making,” says Yousef Khalilollahi, Corporate Vice President, Embedded Business Group, at AMD. “Working with Celestica, the SC6110 with built in socket support for the high-performance EPYC Embedded 9004 Series processors, means that the storage controller and the currently shipping SC6100 with U.2 drive support, will have immediate support for demanding enterprise workloads. The leadership performance and efficiency of these processors will allow organizations to deliver high performance-per-watt and reduce energy costs.”

“Our new SC6110 storage controller is a testament to Celestica's unwavering commitment to understanding and meeting the rigorous demands of the enterprise market,” says Gavin Cato, Head of Portfolio Solutions and CTO, Connectivity and Cloud Solutions, Celestica. “With deep expertise in storage design and manufacturing, we've engineered the SC6110 to deliver extreme performance and high availability, effortlessly integrating into existing infrastructures to power the most demanding application workloads. From AI and high-frequency trading to complex databases and HPC, the SC6110 provides the highly reliable storage services our customers need to thrive in today's data-intensive world.”

This important addition to Celestica’s family of storage controllers will be on display at the 2025 Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) in Santa Clara, CA, August 5-7, 2025, in booth 740. For more information on Celestica’s participation, visit our event landing page .

