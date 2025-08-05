HOOPP launches 2030 Strategic Plan to build a stronger financial future for Ontario’s healthcare community

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) is proud to announce the launch of its 2030 Strategic Plan, a forward-thinking roadmap designed to reinforce the Plan’s mission of delivering on our pension promise as we continue to evolve alongside Ontario’s healthcare community.

HOOPP’s core purpose is defined by its mission of delivering on its pension promise to 478,000 active, deferred and retired members. The 2030 Strategic Plan introduces a new vision that defines the organization’s long-term aspiration: building a stronger financial future for the healthcare community. This new vision complements HOOPP’s existing mission and recognizes its ambition to contribute more to Ontario’s healthcare sector.

HOOPP’s 2030 Strategic Plan establishes a clear framework for decision making across the organization. Developed in close collaboration with HOOPP’s Board of Trustees and senior leadership team, the Strategic Plan is focused around three pillars, each supported by metrics to measure success. The three pillars are:

Maximizing the value of the Plan for HOOPP members and ensuring the benefits and services being offered are those that matter most to them.

Improving the resilience and adaptability of HOOPP's investment portfolio through a total portfolio approach that is focused on long-term real returns and funded status.

through a total portfolio approach that is focused on long-term real returns and funded status. Evolving with the Ontario healthcare community to remain the pension plan of choice for healthcare workers.



“At HOOPP, our purpose has always been clear – to support healthcare workers by providing long-term financial security,” said Annesley Wallace, HOOPP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our new strategic vision builds on this promise, ensuring that the fund remains well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities that drive meaningful impact for our members.”

The strategic plan was informed by current and emerging trends in Ontario’s healthcare landscape, global investment conditions and the evolving nature of the pension industry, underscoring HOOPP’s commitment to innovation.

“HOOPP’s future is exceptionally bright, fueled by the many unique strengths that set us apart. Our strong funded status and scale, agility, critical role in the healthcare sector, and trusted governance model position us to capitalize on the exciting opportunities for growth across our membership and employer base, ensuring our long-term success,” said Wallace.

For more information on HOOPP’s 2030 Strategic Plan, please visit HOOPP.com.

About the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

HOOPP serves Ontario's hospital and community-based healthcare sector, with more than 700 participating employers. Its membership includes nurses, medical technicians, food services staff, housekeeping staff, physicians, and many others who provide valued healthcare services. In total, HOOPP has more than 478,000 active, deferred and retired members.

HOOPP is fully funded and manages a highly diversified portfolio of more than $123 billion in assets that span multiple geographies and asset classes. HOOPP is also a major contributor to the Canadian economy, paying more than $3 billion in pension benefits to retired Ontario healthcare workers annually.

HOOPP operates as a private independent trust, and its Board of Trustees governs the Plan and Fund, focusing on HOOPP's mission to deliver on our pension promise. The Board is made up of appointees from the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and four unions: the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union (OPSEU), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). This governance model provides representation from both employers and members in support of the long-term interests of the Plan.

