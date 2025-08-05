Panda Express® Ignites Menu with New Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken Made with Buldak’s Signature Heat

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda Express® , the American Chinese trailblazer known for bold, wok-fired innovation, is cranking up the heat on a classic American Chinese dish with its newest entrée, Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken. Inspired by the tangy, vibrant flavors of the traditional Cantonese sweet and sour sauce, this new menu item is ignited with the intense, fiery kick of Buldak, the global No. 1 spicy brand from Samyang beloved by spice enthusiasts. Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken will be available starting today until October 7, 2025, at participating Panda Express locations in 10 select cities while supplies last. The collaboration with Panda Express marks Buldak’s first-ever U.S. partnership with a restaurant brand, building on the brand’s mass following in Asia and the rising popularity with spice-seeking audiences worldwide.

“Buldak's legendary heat is the perfect spark to reinvent an American Chinese favorite,” said Evelyn Wah, Vice President of Brand Innovation at Panda Express. “As the first U.S. restaurant brand to partner with Buldak, Panda is proud to introduce Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken — a bold, explosive, and shareable experience that our guests, especially Gen Z, crave. It's the spiciest dish we've ever launched, bringing a new level of heat to our menu like never before.”

Blending the nostalgic tang of traditional sweet and sour sauce with Buldak’s signature intensity, Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken brings together crispy marinated chicken breast bites, coated in a light puffed rice batter, wok-tossed with red bell peppers, onions, and a custom-formulated Buldak sauce. This exclusive sauce was crafted in partnership with Panda Express and Buldak chefs.

“Buldak and Panda Express believe food is a universal language that connects us all,” said Youngsik Shin, CEO of Samyang America. “We’re so excited to make this bold move with Panda Express to craft a dish that’s a delightful, shared experience, overflowing with innovation, creative spirit, profound cultural respect, and that undeniable spice of life.”

The Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken will be available in select Panda Express markets, including New York, Chicago, Houston, San Diego, Phoenix (Prescott), Denver, Atlanta, Seattle-Tacoma, Washington D.C. (Hagerstown) and Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne. For a full list of participating locations, visit pandaex.press/buldak for more details.

About Panda Express®

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $415 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 15 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

About Samyang Foods

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea’s first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Food’s innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of the globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle, MEP, and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

Contact:

FINN Partners for Panda Express

PandaExpress@FINNPartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/195963c8-6c75-454c-8116-78e599f2a121