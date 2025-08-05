Delinea Unveils Delinea Iris AI to Make Identity Security Simpler, Stronger, and Smarter

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, today unveiled Delinea Iris AI, a powerful and practical AI engine built natively into the Delinea Platform. Delinea Iris AI is driving new platform capabilities, including real-time, evidence-based access decisions, intelligent auditing, and adaptive controls, to help organizations boost productivity, strengthen identity security, and reduce complexity.

As organizations face mounting pressure to secure every human and machine identity across increasingly complex hybrid environments, traditional tools are failing to keep pace with today’s sophisticated threats and compliance demands. Delinea Iris AI addresses these challenges by putting IT and security teams firmly in control, enabling them to create a resilient identity security architecture that:

authorizes access in real time based on user risk;

identifies anomalies with actionable insights;

delivers evidence-based risk remediation in real time;

adjusts access dynamically as context changes; and

provides audit trails for seamless proof of compliance.



“In today’s fast-paced, hybrid cloud environments, teams are constantly spinning up new apps, tools and services, often without security oversight,” said Jackie McGuire, security practice lead and principal analyst at theCUBE Research. “With Delinea Iris AI, there’s real value in transforming shadow IT into a security onboarding pipeline, giving teams visibility and control across every identity, no matter where it lives or how it’s managed. It redefines the role of the security team from being seen as ‘The Department of No’ to becoming a true enabler that proactively helps teams avoid mistakes before they happen.”

Delivering a clear line of sight across all identities and every interaction, Delinea Iris AI is powering new capabilities that are now generally available or entering public preview for customers, including:

Authorization powered by Delinea Iris AI builds context in real-time by evaluating user behavior, business justification, device, location, and policy alignment to intelligently triage risk for every access request without slowing productivity. Dynamically adjust access as user context changes, offering clear, evidence-based reasoning and a complete audit trail.

builds context in real-time by evaluating user behavior, business justification, device, location, and policy alignment to intelligently triage risk for every access request without slowing productivity. Dynamically adjust access as user context changes, offering clear, evidence-based reasoning and a complete audit trail. Auditing powered by Delinea Iris AI analyzes recorded sessions, detecting elevated privileges, failed authorizations, deletions, file transfers, unusual Secrets usage, and more. It highlights elevated commands and risky behaviors in seconds, delivering an evidence-based summary and heatmap of suspicious activity within each session. This provides instant, actionable insights to quickly identify threats, investigate issues, and stop bad actors before the damage is done.

“The recent rapid expansion of the identity attack surface is unlike anything we’ve ever seen, making security near impossible as it continues to evolve significantly,” said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. “Delinea Iris AI was purpose-built to change that. We’re raising the standard for identity security with an AI engine that IT and security teams have been asking for – one that’s practical, intuitive, and trustworthy. This launch reinforces Delinea’s mission to provide a smarter, faster, more efficient way to adapt to changing identity risks while preparing for what’s next.”

