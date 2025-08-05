Asklepion Pharmaceuticals Signs Contract to Utilize NetraMark Technology in Phase III Pediatric Cardiac Study

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials today announced it has signed a contract with Asklepion Pharmaceuticals to deploy its NetraAI platform to analyze results from its pivotal Phase III pediatric clinical trial.

The agreement covers the application of NetraAI’s advanced AI technology to analyze patient data from Asklepion’s CIT-003-01 study, which evaluated the efficacy of intravenous L-citrulline for preventing acute lung injury in children undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery for congenital heart defects.

Asklepion is deeply focused on translating science into meaningful therapies for children. By incorporating NetraMark’s AI analytics into their trial framework, they aim to enhance their ability to demonstrate the benefits of L-citrulline in specific patient subgroups. This approach reflects Asklepion’s ongoing pursuit of excellence in both science and strategy. By leveraging explainable AI and generative modeling, NetraAI seeks to enable precision trial optimization by delivering actionable insights that can enhance patient stratification and improve study outcomes.

“Asklepion’s decision to engage NetraMark reflects a forward-thinking commitment to innovation in trial design,” said Josh Spiegel, President of NetraMark. “We are proud to bring our AI-driven capabilities to a program with such clinical importance and look forward to delivering insights that can optimize patient selection and study outcomes.”

“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of pediatric drug development, and NetraMark’s technology offers a compelling path forward,” said Mr. Jeff Courtney, Chief Executive Officer at Asklepion Pharmaceuticals. “By integrating NetraAI’s explainable AI based analytics into our late phase study, we hope to uncover meaningful insights that sharpen our understanding of L-citrulline,” as stated by Dr. Gurdyal Kalsi, Chief Medical Officer at Asklepion Pharmaceuticals. “This partnership underscores our belief in the power of innovation to accelerate safer, more effective treatments for children.”

NetraMark’s analysis will focus on identifying responder personas—subpopulations of patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment. These insights will inform study designs for future L-citrulline development.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

