Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council’s “Tech Runs Boston” Wins National Workforce Award at TECNA Summer Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MTLC) is proud to announce that its flagship early-career program, Tech Runs Boston, has been awarded the “Talent Pipeline & Workforce: Upskilling & Professional Development” award by the Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) at this year’s Summer Conference in Montreal.

Tech Runs Boston was recognized for its innovative approach to supporting early career professionals in the tech industry. The program combines mentorship, hands-on career development, and timely programming on topics ranging from navigating artificial intelligence to building professional networks and achieving personal and professional balance.

“This recognition from TECNA means a great deal to us,” said COO, Kate Reynolds McLeod. “Tech Runs Boston was created to build a strong, connected early-career community in Massachusetts, and it’s been incredible to watch the impact grow.”

More details and registration links can be found on the MTLC website.

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit mtlc.co.

About TECNA

The Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) represents over 60 technology trade organizations across the U.S. and Canada. TECNA’s annual awards recognize excellence in tech council programming and leadership across North America.

Sara Fraim

CEO, MTLC

sara@mtlc.co