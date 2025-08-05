SEALSQ Celebrates 26 Years of Cybersecurity Leadership with Over 1.75 Billion Devices Secured, Pioneers Quantum-Resistant Secure Chips, and Provides Certification Roadmap Update for Post-Quantum Solutions

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a global leader in semiconductors, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and post-quantum technology, celebrates 26 years of innovation since its founding in 1999, having secured over 1.75 billion devices worldwide with its secure chips since its inception. This milestone reaffirms SEALSQ’s position as a trusted cybersecurity provider and highlights its emergence as a leading player in the semiconductor space with a growing portfolio of quantum-resistant chips, including the QS7001 open hardware platform and the QVault TPM Lite scheduled to be certified in May 2026. Today, SEALSQ also shared an update on the certification roadmap for its post-quantum (PQ) chips, reinforcing its leadership in future-proof security.

A Legacy of Trust and Innovation

Since 1999, SEALSQ has been a pioneer in securing digital ecosystems, integrating semiconductors, PKI, and provisioning services to protect critical applications across IoT, automotive, healthcare, defense, and industrial automation. With over 1.75 billion devices secured since its inception, from multi-factor authentication tokens to smart energy systems, SEALSQ has built a reputation for reliability and resilience. This achievement highlights the Company’s enduring commitment to safeguarding digital identities and connected ecosystems against evolving threats.

Pioneering Quantum-Resistant Security with Certification Milestones

As quantum computing advances, threatening traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC), SEALSQ is leading the industry with its quantum-resistant secure chips.

The QS7001 open hardware platform, a RISC-V-based solution, integrates NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium, to counter quantum attacks. Following successful validation of its cryptographic toolbox in July 2025, the QS7001 is on track to achieve Common Criteria EAL5+ certification by May 2026, with first samples already available for early adopters to integrate quantum-resistant security into their applications like smart meters, automotive electronic control units, and medical devices.

SEALSQ’s QVault TPM Lite, designed specifically for IoT devices, offers compact, tamper-resistant security with a pre-provisioned TPM 2.0 stack for enhanced device authentication and data protection.

The QVault TPM Lite is expected to achieve Common Criteria EAL5+ and Trusted Computing Group (TCG) TPM 2.0 certifications by May 2026, while also completing all FIPS 140-3 validation tests by an accredited laboratory and being under review for certification by NIST by the same time.

These certifications ensure compliance with the highest security standards for IoT ecosystems, positioning the QVault TPM Lite as a cornerstone for secure IoT deployments. A second version, the QVault TPM, is planned for later release to address the broader TPM market, incorporating post-quantum cryptography (PQC) features once the TCG integrates PQC into its TPM standard, further solidifying SEALSQ’s forward-looking approach to security.

Meeting Market Demand for Future-Proof Security

The global demand for secure, quantum-resistant solutions is surging, with the Trusted Platform Module market projected to reach $5.97 billion by 2030 (CAGR 10.8%) and the ASIC market expected to hit $35.5 billion by 2030 (CAGR 8.2%). SEALSQ’s quantum-resistant chips deliver key benefits:

Quantum-Resistant Protection: Safeguards data against classical and quantum attacks, ensuring long-term integrity.

Safeguards data against classical and quantum attacks, ensuring long-term integrity. IoT-Optimized Design: QVault TPM Lite’s compact integration suits space-constrained IoT devices without compromising performance.

QVault TPM Lite’s compact integration suits space-constrained IoT devices without compromising performance. Regulatory Compliance: Meets requirements like the EU Cyber Resilience Act, with QS7001 and QVault TPM Lite targeting Common Criteria EAL5+, TCG TPM 2.0, and FIPS 140-3 standards.

Meets requirements like the EU Cyber Resilience Act, with QS7001 and QVault TPM Lite targeting Common Criteria EAL5+, TCG TPM 2.0, and FIPS 140-3 standards. Cost Efficiency: Pre-validated cryptographic libraries accelerate development, reducing time-to-market.

SEALSQ’s partnerships with industry leaders like Hedera and WeCan showcase the versatility of its chips. By integrating the QS7001 into blockchain platforms, SEALSQ protects cryptocurrency wallets and digital assets against “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, ensuring robust security for decentralized ecosystems.

A Vision for a Secure Digital Future

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, “Since our founding in 1999, SEALSQ has secured over 1.75 billion devices, building trust through innovation. With the QS7001 and QVault TPM Lite, backed by our certification roadmap targeting Common Criteria EAL5+, TCG TPM 2.0, and FIPS 140-3 by May 2026, we are delivering quantum-resistant solutions that empower industries to stay ahead of tomorrow’s emerging threats.”

Jean Pierre Enguent, CTO of SEALSQ, added, “The QVault TPM Lite’s focus on IoT and the QS7001’s advanced PQC capabilities, coupled with our rigorous certification timeline, position us at the forefront of secure chip innovation. We’re setting new standards for resilience across IoT, automotive, and critical infrastructure.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.