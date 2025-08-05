Sekur Private Data Ltd. to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 7th 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF | CSE: SKUR | FRA: GDT0) (“Sekur” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that Alain GHIAI, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 7th , 2025

DATE: August 7th

TIME: 3:30 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 11th to Aug 15th 2025.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

