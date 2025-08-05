Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Q2 2025 Results and Investor Presentation

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Monday August 11, 2025.
Due to there being a public holiday in Zimbabwe on August 11 and 12, a remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on Wednesday August 13, 2025 at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity for Q&A.
A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).
Conference Call Details
A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:
When: August 13, 2025 at 2:00pm London time
Topic: Q2 2025 Results Call for Investors
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q225
