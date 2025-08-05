BBB Hires Industry Veteran Paul Hineman As Strategic Growth Advisor and Director of Special Projects

OXFORD, Miss., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB (“Big Bad Breakfast”) announced today the hiring of restaurant industry veteran Paul Hineman as Strategic Growth Advisor and Director of Special Projects. Hineman joins the acclaimed Southern, from-scratch restaurant group with the aim of providing counsel and vision to overall growth for the brand. BBB announced the addition of Hineman in advance of several new location openings, including the brand’s first ever restaurant in Atlanta, which marks the largest market that the brand - started by award-winning Chef John Currence in Oxford, Mississippi - has entered to date.

“Adding a true expert like Paul to help us amplify our plans for growth and brand expansion is a massive win for BBB and signifies how determined we are to continue to build this brand with purpose and strategic intent,” said John Currence, Founder of BBB. “I’ve seen the value that Paul brings to our operations first-hand and can not think of someone better suited to help us reach the next major milestones in our growth strategy. Not only is Paul a tremendous asset to our leadership team and operating group, but he’s an exceptional person who understands that we’re building something bigger than just a network of restaurants, we’re creating a community that is connected through a passion for great food, made from scratch, in places that feel like genuine parts of the communities they serve.”

In his role with BBB Hineman will be responsible for assistance in brand team organization and development, revision of the company’s to-date approach to capital access, exploring opportunity for growth through established large-market restaurant partners and regional brands and oversight of various special projects being considered.

BBB has a unique opportunity in the marketplace with their diverse offering, success across a number of markets and commitment to excellence, all which will help set them apart from their competitors in a meaningful way,” said Paul Hineman, Strategic Growth Advisor for BBB. “Having experienced the affordable upscale diner that has great culture, warm hospitality and exceptional food - with Currence as its leader - I’m beyond excited to be part of the team and to help John and all of the operating partners take this brand to even greater heights.”

As a recognized leader in the foodservice & hospitality Industry for over 30 years, Paul Hineman has held executive roles with leading restaurant brands like Planet Hollywood, Cracker Barrel and First Watch. He was the Executive Vice President of the National Restaurant Association where he led industry partnerships, business development and the ServSafe Food Safety program. Beyond his role with BBB, Hineman is a progressive entrepreneur, advisor and investor in several prominent businesses like the full-service Culinary firm, Smart Batch, specifically designed to help businesses solve problems and enable growth. He is an active industry board member for various associations, leadership conferences and non-profit organizations focused on public health, entrepreneurship and youth ministries.

About Big Bad Breakfast

Founded by award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired breakfast concept fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine while building partnerships with local artisans and producers to help enhance the existing BBB menu items with local products and ingredients. For more information about Big Bad Breakfast visit: https://bigbadbreakfast.com/ .